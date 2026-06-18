Gay Couple Brutally Attacked at Night Market After Homophobic Slurs

A night market in a small town is supposed to be the soft kind of chaos—string lights, food stalls, someone arguing over kettle corn. But for a gay couple, it became something very different: a scene that ends with a gay couple running for their lives across railroad tracks.

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But that’s exactly what a gay couple says happened in Caldwell, Idaho, after what began as an ordinary dinner at the Acapulco restaurant turned into a violent chase fueled by homophobic slurs and a brutal attack.

The gay couple was eating out during a night market event when, according to their account, a group of men began directing homophobic slurs at them. The couple said they did what most people would hope is enough in 2026: they got up and left. Instead, the situation escalated. The men followed them through a back entrance, across a parking lot, and onto railroad tracks just off the town’s main street. There, the confrontation turned physical.

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Gay Couple Says They Tried to Escape

Juan Olvera said he was punched to the ground, kicked, and left with a swollen black eye, cuts, and bruises. Eric Reed was punched in the mouth and suffered a gaping hole in his lip requiring six stitches. Both men described being terrified during the attack. The gay couple said the violence escalated far beyond what they expected when they first tried to leave the restaurant.

Olvera said:

“I literally thought I was going to die, and I don’t even know how to explain the fear I have right now. We haven’t left the house for the past few days,” Olvera said. “What’s going to happen to the next person? Are they going to kill them? I literally felt they were going to kill us for being gay. It’s a scary thing to live through, and I never would wish this on anyone.”

And again, in a separate moment of reflection, he repeated the same fear plainly:

“I literally thought I was going to die.”

Reed, still processing the aftermath of seeing his partner injured in the attack on the gay couple, added:

“I just feel so scared that this could happen to my partner and me, and just seeing my partner’s face afterwards,” he said.

A Charge That Doesn’t Match the Harm

Police later detained one suspect, identified as Pedro Villarreal III, 55, of Caldwell, who was charged with misdemeanor battery. Authorities noted that Idaho’s hate crime statutes do not include sexual orientation as a protected category.

Lt. Jeffrey Peterson of the Caldwell Police Department acknowledged the limitation:

“It covers crimes that involve national origin, things of that nature, but unfortunately, sexual orientation is not one of those that is actually covered under Idaho statute,” said Lt. Jeffrey Peterson. “It is frustrating,” said the officer. “We’re here to serve the citizens of Caldwell and Idaho, and unfortunately, when we’re unable to give them the justice that they feel that they need, under the application of the law, it is frustrating.” “It’s difficult when the law ties their hands in these types of cases,” he added.

“We’ve Never Experienced This Before”

The gay couple, who have been together for 15 years, said they have never experienced anything like this before. The gay couple also described themselves as “conservative,” a detail that complicates the usual assumptions people try to make about victims of anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

“As politics continue to clash, everybody needs to put that away and remember we’re all Americans in the end. All of us bleed the same, and we’re all Americans,” said Olvera.

Aftermath and the Question That Lingers

It’s a simple sentiment, but in this case, it lands with more weight than rhetoric usually allows. Because beneath the statistics, the legal definitions, and the paperwork of a misdemeanor charge, there are two people trying to recalibrate what it means to walk down a street again without scanning every shadow for danger—and wondering who the next target will be.

Source: KTVB