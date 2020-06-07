Porter Calls Out Homophobia & Transphobia In The Black Community

Tony/Grammy/Emmy Award-winner Billy Porter took to Instagram this week to address the issue of ongoing racism and homophobia in the country with his candid, and sometimes blistering, “Message to America.”

Never one to demure from expressing himself, Porter begins by calling out white Americans who continue to be blind to the systemic racism that continues in the United States.

The Pose star then shifts his attention to the African-American community noting the violence committed by black men against LGBTQ people, particularly trans women of color.

“My basic human rights have been up for legislation every single day that I have had breath in my body from all sides,” says Porter. “And by that, I mean that the black community’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community is appalling at best and eerily similar to that of white supremacists versus black folk.”

“Hear me, black people, and hear me well – I’m calling you out right here and right now,” he continued. “You cannot expect our demands of equality to be met with any real legislative policy and change when y’all turn around and inflict the same kind of hate and oppression on us.”

“The tragic reality here is that black trans, as well as gender non-conforming women and men, are being killed in the United States by cis black men to such a degree that it is nearly the worst emergency for trans women on the planet.”

“The murders of black trans women by black men since 2016 have helped drive the most violent period for LGBTQ+ people on record,” he added. “Just this past week, during the riots, during the peaceful protests, Iyonna Dior was brutally beaten by a gang of black men while trying to peacefully protests for our rights.”

Dior is a black trans woman who was viciously attacked in Minneapolis this past week. A video shared on social media this week showed a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men beating Dior outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur

“LGBTQ+ black folks are black people, too! Our lives matter, too! So this is my response to those of y’all who don’t understand that: F*ck you! And, yes, I am cussing. It’s time for cussing.”

Speaking to “all my homophobic and transphobic brothers and sisters,” Porter was succinct in his message: “Get your f**king houses in order.”

The actor also addressed the upcoming presidential election in no uncertain terms: “We have two clear choices in November: vote this motherf**ker and all his cronies out of office, reset, and begin the American experiment again at zero… or not.”

“In November, this election is the most important that we’ve ever seen in our lifetime. Democracy is on the ballot. White supremacy is on the ballot. Homophobia, women’s rights, trans rights, Muslim rights, all human rights all on the ballot this November, and I ask you America: will we be better than this? I guess we’ll know the answer come November.”

“It’s time for change, and this time, change for good,” said Porter in closing.

“Vote, vote, vote, vote,” he urges viewers as his passionate voice rises with emotion. “God bless you all, and God bless the United States of America.”