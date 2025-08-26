Preaching to Pleasuring: The Man Who Went from Pastor to Porn Star

Mark Turnipseed has lived several lives in his 38 years. Once a wellness coach promoting a message of salvation through Christ, then an outspoken ex-gay figure turned internet provocateur, and now—brace yourselves—a “bi bottom jock” on OnlyFans. The road to self-acceptance for Mark, however, has been anything but smooth, and it’s one that has left the queer community raising their eyebrows while clutching their pearls.

To fully understand Mark’s messy yet fascinating evolution, you have to start from the beginning: the first chapter where he was really gay—then not so much.

The Ex-Gay Phase: What Was That About?

It all began more than five years ago when Turnipseed made headlines with a deeply personal essay on Outsports, in which he publicly came out as gay. Finally, a moment of liberation after years of self-doubt and repression. The piece spoke to a story of vulnerability, healing, and self-discovery. But just a few years later, Mark was back in the closet, now draped in the cloth of evangelical righteousness, shouting anti-gay rhetoric from the rooftops.

Fast-forward to June 2024, when Mark uploaded a chaotic video (now deleted, thank God) of him renouncing his queerness with all the drama and misguided conviction of a soap opera villain. In the video, he declared that he was “no longer gay” after being “saved” by the church.

“I wasn’t purposefully going to the church to try to pray the gay away or anything,” he said, though it was hard to ignore the deep shades of internalized homophobia seeping through. “But I’ll tell you, I was somehow lifted out of the trauma.”

We should’ve known right then and there that this wasn’t going to end well.

But for a while, it was Speedos for Jesus—yes, Speedos and Jesus—as he continued to share homoerotic content while vehemently condemning homosexuality. It was like a bad boy phase mixed with an existential crisis, topped off with a splash of misguided devotion. And let’s not even talk about the “Speedos for Jesus” merch.

And Then Came OnlyFans… Or Did It?

For a while, it looked like Mark’s reinvention into a straight, church-loving man was sticking. That is, until he uploaded his latest essay: “From Pastor to Porn: My Evolution Out of Evangelical America.” In the July 24th post, Mark laid bare his disillusionment with the church—and revealed how it led him to the ultimate come-to-Jesus moment (pun intended).

In his own words, “I tried to become what they said I was meant to be: a man of God. But the deeper I went, the more I realized—I wasn’t pulling people out of darkness. I was burying them in it. I was burying myself in it.” A nice little dose of clarity for someone who’s apparently spent the last few years trying to dig himself out of the emotional rubble the church buried him in. But here’s where it gets interesting: Mark claims that sex work, particularly his current career on OnlyFans, became an unexpected form of creative expression.

“For people like me, creativity isn’t optional—it’s oxygen,” he writes, in what may be the most poetic line ever uttered by someone posting explicit content online. “And sex is one of the most direct, immediate, divine forms of creativity I’ve ever known.”

We can’t help but admire the audacity of it all.

Mark goes on to say that, “When I’m performing—whether it’s in front of a camera, a lover, or a mirror—I’m not just chasing pleasure. I’m transforming pain.” As someone who’s definitely read some self-help books in their day, there’s something to be said about transforming the internalized shame into something that’s, at the very least, profitable. Every bottom knows you have to breathe through it, Mark. We see you.

The Bi Bottom Jock Emerges

So, who exactly is this new Mark Turnipseed, or, as he’s now known, Ryan Regency? It’s safe to say this isn’t the same man who once stood at the pulpit preaching about the evils of homosexuality. No, now he’s a “bi bottom jock” posting sultry content on OnlyFans, embracing his identity, or perhaps, his lack of identity. Gone are the labels of straight, gay, and even Christian. Ryan Regency represents a new chapter: one where Turnipseed is reclaiming himself from the chaos and rejecting the binaries that once confined him.

And before anyone starts calling this a last-resort financial decision, Mark made it clear that he didn’t turn to sex work because he was desperate.

“I didn’t become a sex worker because I had no other options,” he clarified. “I became one because it was the first time my whole self was allowed in the room.”

That’s a pretty bold statement. But let’s be real—there’s something undeniably empowering about being unapologetically you, especially when you’ve spent the last few years caught up in trying to be something you’re not.

The Side Eye Situation

While it’s nice that Mark is now living his truth as a “bi bottom jock” on OnlyFans, the queer community might still be giving him the side-eye. His history with anti-gay rhetoric, even if it was the result of years of manipulation and self-loathing, has left many skeptical about his newfound self-awareness. And let’s not even get started on how this all feels like an eternal quest for validation.

So, what do we make of Mark’s journey, and more specifically, his latest transformation into Ryan Regency? Is it true self-empowerment or just another chapter in the story of a man trying to reinvent himself one too many times? Maybe it’s a little bit of both. Only time will tell if Mark—ahem Ryan—will finally find peace in this new (and much more revealing) version of himself.

But hey, if you want to follow his journey (and I mean really follow), head over to OnlyFans. Because, apparently, that’s where the real Mark is these days.

