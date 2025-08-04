Marvin Cortes: Hot on the Runway, Even Hotter on OnlyFans

Marvin Cortes has been serving face, body, and now a dose of authenticity for over a decade. The 32-year-old model and former America’s Next Top Model contestant has long had fans on the edge of their seats, both for his jaw-dropping runway presence and for his recent leap into more personal territory. Whether he’s striking a pose for major brands or flexing on Instagram, Cortes is still living his truth, and let’s be honest—he looks damn good doing it.

Back in 2013, Cortes made history as the first male model to secure second place on Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model, season 20. While he didn’t snatch the crown, he certainly snatched hearts. His journey from the runway to high-profile collaborations with brands like Guess, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, and Samsung was nothing short of meteoric. Yet, despite his career soaring, there was a significant chapter of his life that was left untold.

That was, until four years ago.

Coming Out in His Own Time

On August 1, 2021, Marvin took a giant leap—not in front of the camera, but in his own life—by coming out as bisexual. He shared the news in a now-deleted 11-minute video posted to Instagram. “Hey guys, I want to let you guys know that I’m coming out as openly bisexual,” Cortes said in the video, his tone unashamed and full of resolve.

“I’ve been in love with both men and women and I’ve been proud to be a part of the gay community in my personal life and just want to share it now publicly, online.”

It wasn’t just a moment of self-affirmation; it was a brave step forward after years of personal struggle. He hinted at the pressure of family expectations and the complicated road that had delayed his full self-expression. Yet, as he spoke to his audience, the message was clear: authenticity wins.

“I’m accepting of myself, and I hope that if you’re in my shoes or have ever been in my shoes or are still in my shoes—know that it’s going to get better,” he shared, offering solidarity to others navigating their own journeys. “You don’t have to feel so much pain and anger. Channel that into something creative or something that will make you successful so that you can be the most successful gay person in your family, which I plan on being.”

The Work Continues

Since his coming-out moment, Marvin’s modeling career has only grown, with his physique looking just as enviable as ever. And while he continues to grace the pages of magazines, strike poses for high-fashion editorials, and film jaw-dropping workout videos, he’s also dipped his toes into the world of spicy content.

Yes, like many influencers today, Marvin has embraced a more, uh, adult approach to monetizing his social media presence. He’s one of the growing number of models who supplement their income with a very adult subscription service on OnlyFans (OF). His subscription costs a reasonable $9.99 a month, but if you’re following his Twitter, you’re already getting a tantalizing preview of what’s on offer. Let’s just say: if you weren’t sure about his bisexuality before, his posts will definitely leave you in no doubt now.

But more than just spicy content, his feed reveals a man comfortable in his skin, unapologetic about his sexuality, and confidently celebrating his identity in every post.

But here’s where the plot thickens: Marvin keeps us guessing when it comes to his romantic life. Is he in a relationship? Who’s the lucky guy? We can’t say for sure, but with his looks, his charm, and, let’s be real, his Twitter feed—his DMs are definitely lit.

From Top Model to Top of His Game

Twelve years after his run on America’s Next Top Model, Marvin may not have walked away with the crown, but he’s managed to come out on top in every other way that matters. A successful career, an unapologetic embrace of his sexuality, and a whole lot of love from his ever-growing fan base—it seems that the real victory was always in being himself.

And really, is there anything more attractive than that?