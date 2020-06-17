President Trump Roasted on Twitter For Latest False Claim

Donald Trump has made a large number of claims during his time as President. Some of his recent claims include the number of coronavirus cases in the United States going down from 15 to 0 in the early months and how the drug hydroxychloroquine could be used to treat coronavirus. Now Trump has another false claim to add to his ever-growing array of lies and mistruths.

During his speech on police reform, Trump gave praise for an AIDS vaccine.

“Before the end of the year, I predict we will have a very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure. We’re making tremendous progress. I deal with these incredible scientists, doctors very very closely. I have great respect for their minds. And they have come up with things, and they’ve come up with many other cures and therapeutics over the years. These are the best, the smartest, the most brilliant anywhere. And they’ve come up with the AIDS vaccine.”

The only problem is there is not a vaccine that exists to cure AIDS.

People took to Twitter to roast President Trump for his mistake.

Today on “Lying, Bullshitting or Just Plain Dumb?” A public figure just claimed an AIDS vaccine exists. You get one single guess who said it. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 16, 2020

During Pride Month, no less. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 16, 2020

Gaffe alert. At policing event, Trump said there is an AIDS vaccine. There is not an AIDS vaccine. https://t.co/nyvb1jldZP — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 16, 2020

President Trump inaccurately says an AIDS vaccine exists while predicting a coronovirus vaccine by the end of 2020, and falsely accuses the Obama administration of making no effort to stop abusive policing, an #APFactCheck finds. https://t.co/Gasro8wIUR — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2020

When Trump says there's an AIDS vaccine#TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/UUFDHHShxr — FedUp Mama 🌊♌🌈✌ (@fedupmama22) June 16, 2020

Don’t inject bleach. Don’t take hydroxychloroquine without a doctor’s prescription. Coronavirus doesn’t go away in warm weather. Climate change is not a hoax. There is no AIDS vaccine. And don’t take medical advice from a guy who doesn’t believe in science. pic.twitter.com/IsShgJupvv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 16, 2020

These tweets are a sampling of what pops up when searching AIDS vaccine on Twitter.

What do you think of Trump’s claim on an AIDS vaccine? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Mediaite, Factcheck.org, Twitter, White House Official YouTube Channel,