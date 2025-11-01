Prince Andrew Officially Loses All Royal Titles in Historic Move by King Charles

In a stunning and unprecedented royal shake-up, King Charles III has formally stripped his brother, Prince Andrew, of all his royal titles — including the title of “Prince” itself. Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision Thursday, calling it part of a formal process to remove Andrew’s “Style, Titles, and Honours.”

The announcement marks the first time in modern royal history that a senior member of the British royal family has been completely divested of every title and privilege. From now on, the 65-year-old will simply be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the Palace said in its statement. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

The move affects not only his long-standing “His Royal Highness” styling but also his honorary knighthoods, including the Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order. Even his residence is changing — the Palace confirmed that Andrew has been ordered to surrender his lease at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he’s lived for decades.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement added. “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

While the decision was made by King Charles using his Royal Prerogative, reports suggest it has the support of the wider royal family, including Prince William. The Palace emphasized that,

“…their thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Epstein Scandal Continues to Haunt Andrew

The drastic step follows renewed public scrutiny over Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender. Though Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, the controversy intensified after the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. In the book, Giuffre wrote that Andrew “believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

RELATED: Sex Trafficker Connected To Politicians & Trump Commits Suicide In Jail

Andrew settled Giuffre’s lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed sum after a U.S. judge rejected his attempt to have the case dismissed.

Andrew is Out—No Title and No Royal Favor Left to Claim

This marks the final chapter in a long decline for the once-popular Duke of York, who stepped back from public life in 2019 following his infamous BBC Newsnight interview defending his friendship with Epstein. Queen Elizabeth previously stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022, but the latest move from King Charles goes further than any royal sanction in a century.

As for Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their royal titles remain unaffected under longstanding royal decrees. But for their father, this decision cements his fall from grace — from His Royal Highness to private citizen, and from “Prince Andrew” to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.