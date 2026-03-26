Meet ‘Proud’: The New Queer Drama That Will Turn Heads in Poland

Streaming platforms have made it clear they’re not afraid of subtitles—especially when the story is this juicy. HBO Max is diving back into queer storytelling with Proud, a Polish drama that premiered at the 2026 edition of the Séries Mania. And trust us: this one is serving drama, diapers, and a whole lot of emotional chaos.

Created by Karol Klementewicz, the series introduces viewers to Filip, a cocky young gay man who believes life should be lived on his own fabulous terms. Party now, worry later—that’s been his philosophy. But life, as it loves to do, throws him a curveball.

After a sudden family tragedy, Filip becomes responsible for his infant niece. Suddenly the carefree life he thought he’d mastered involves late-night feedings, emotional baggage, and the looming question of whether he’s actually capable of caring for someone other than himself.

Talk about a plot twist.

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From Party Boy to Reluctant Parent

Filip, played by Ignacy Liss, is the kind of character queer audiences know well: charming, reckless, and a little too convinced that the world exists purely for his enjoyment.

But Proud quickly peels back the layers. His hesitation to hand his niece over to strangers isn’t just stubbornness—it’s tied to his own childhood trauma. What follows is a messy, heartfelt journey as Filip struggles with responsibility, guilt, and the complicated reality of being a young queer man navigating a society that doesn’t always embrace him.

The show blends intimate family drama with broader themes of identity, belonging, and love. In other words, bring tissues—and maybe a sense of humor.

A Queer Story From a Complicated Landscape

The series arrives at an interesting moment for LGBTQ representation in Poland. While the country does not currently allow same-sex marriage domestically, courts have ruled that marriages performed in other European Union countries must be recognized in Polish civil registries following a decision tied to the European Court of Justice.

Against that backdrop, Proud feels especially timely.

Speaking to Variety, creator Klementewicz explained that the goal wasn’t to preach or provoke outrage, but simply to humanize.

“We know where we live and how minorities are treated,” he said. “But perhaps someone watching will see this character as more than just his sexuality.”

In other words, sometimes the most radical thing a show can do is tell a story about a person—not a symbol.

Why Proud Feels Different

Queer television has come a long way, but international series still bring fresh perspectives that Hollywood doesn’t always capture. Proud isn’t just about romance or coming out—it’s about responsibility, family, and learning how to grow up when life refuses to wait for you.

And honestly? Watching a chaotic gay protagonist try to juggle self-discovery and baby bottles might be exactly the kind of representation we didn’t know we needed.

Because queer characters deserve the full spectrum of stories: messy ones, complicated ones, and yes, deeply emotional ones.

If Proud succeeds, it won’t just entertain viewers—it might spark something even more important: conversation.

And sometimes that’s how change begins.