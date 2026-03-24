‘Queer as Folk’ Creator Loves ‘Heated Rivalry.’ Remind

Modern queer hits like Heated Rivalry may be turning up the heat for a new generation of viewers, but legendary writer Russell T. Davies is gently reminding audiences that the explosion of queer television didn’t appear out of thin air.

The British TV icon — whose groundbreaking series Queer as Folk changed the landscape of LGBTQ storytelling in 1999 — recently shared his thoughts during a special screening at London’s BFI Flare festival, a major celebration of queer film and television.

And yes, Davies is absolutely watching the latest wave of shows.

“I love it, it’s hot,” he said of the hockey drama Heated Rivalry at London’s BFI Flare film festival. But when fans start calling the series revolutionary, Davies can’t help but respond with a bit of playful perspective.

“To be honest, when people go, ‘Oh, it’s this revolutionary gay show,’ I go, ‘Er, hello!’”

His point isn’t criticism. Instead, it’s a reminder of just how far queer storytelling on television has come — and how many bold creators pushed boundaries long before today’s streaming-era hits.

RELATED: Catching Up with ‘Queer as Folk’ Hottie Charlie Hunnam

The Queer Show That Changed Everything

To understand Davies’ perspective, you have to go back to 1999. At the time, television was still cautiously figuring out how to include gay characters, often relegating them to side roles, stereotypes, or carefully sanitized storylines. Then along came the original, British version of Queer as Folk.

Set in Manchester’s vibrant gay nightlife scene, the series followed a group of gay men navigating friendship, sex, heartbreak, and identity. But unlike anything audiences had seen before, the show refused to tone things down.

It was bold. It was funny. It was complicated.

Most importantly, it felt real.

Davies didn’t shy away from exploring topics that deeply affected the queer community — everything from coming out and chosen family to nightlife culture, generational differences, and the messy realities of relationships. The show’s unapologetic honesty shocked some viewers, but it also resonated deeply with others who had never seen their lives reflected so vividly on screen.

Even today, more than two decades later, Queer as Folk remains a beloved touchstone in the history of queer television.

“We Were Running From the Start”

Interestingly, Davies is well aware that many fans credit his show with paving the way for today’s hits.

In fact, he often hears it directly from viewers.

“We were fucking running from the start,” he joked when recalling how fans message him with a familiar phrase: “Queer as Folk walked so that Heated Rivalry could run.”

Davies laughs at the sentiment — but he also understands where it comes from.

The truth is, the series didn’t feel like a cautious first step when it premiered. If anything, it arrived with explosive energy. The characters were unapologetic, the storytelling fearless, and the show’s depiction of gay life refused to be watered down for mainstream comfort.

In many ways, the series didn’t just walk. It sprinted.

And in doing so, it cracked open a door for more queer stories to follow.

The Evolution of Queer Storytelling

Fast-forward to today and the television landscape looks dramatically different.

Streaming platforms and global audiences have created space for a wide range of queer stories — from romantic coming-of-age dramas to high-stakes thrillers and yes, steamy sports romances like Heated Rivalry.

Shows today can be more explicit, more diverse, and more widely celebrated than ever before. LGBTQ characters are no longer confined to side plots; they are the leads, the heroes, and sometimes even the villains.

But this moment didn’t arrive overnight.

The groundwork laid by earlier series helped prove that audiences were ready for authentic queer storytelling. Each generation of shows pushed the boundaries a little further, expanding what was possible on screen.

Davies’ legacy sits firmly at the center of that shift.

A Queer TV Moment Worth Celebrating

Despite his playful comments, Davies clearly enjoys seeing the new wave of television thrive. In fact, his enthusiasm for Heated Rivalry proves he’s very much part of the audience cheering on today’s storytellers. If anything, his remarks highlight something bigger than any one show: the remarkable journey of queer representation on television.

What once felt radical is now increasingly mainstream. Stories that once struggled to find airtime are now global hits. And while the current queer TV boom may feel fresh and exciting, it’s also part of a much longer, richer history — one that includes the fearless creators who came before.

As Davies’ career reminds us, every generation of storytelling builds on the last.

And if today’s queer shows are running full speed ahead, it’s because someone opened the starting gate years ago.