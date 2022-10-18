Puerto Rican José López Wins Mr. Gay World Title + Special Awards

José López Duvont from Puerto Rico won the 2022 Mr. Gay World contest, and he is now the first Puerto Rican and first contestant from the Americas to have gotten the title.

The international pageant was held on October 15 at the Artscape in Cape Town, South Africa. Aside from winning the title of Mr. Gay World, the actor and model also won a number of special awards, including: Best National Costume, Best Swimwear, Best Sports Challenge, Photogenic, and the Social Media Impact Award.

Moreover, according to the pageant’s organization:

“López Duvont, who represented Puerto Rico in South Africa, presented a social impact project to address the body dysmorphia he suffered from as a child, and promote healthy lifestyles within the LGBTIQ+ communities.”

And to commemorate López Duvont’s recent win, let’s take a moment to admire some of his Instagram photos that are absolutely hot AF!

On his celebratory Instagram post’s caption, López Duvont wrote a positive message expressing:

“…I do not try to just win an international title and follow. It is that I finally have the opportunity to take a message to all over the world and be a spokesman as an ambassador of the LGBTTQ +…”

Sources: advocate.com, lifestyle.inquirer.net