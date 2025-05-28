Queer, Asian, and Hilarious: Meet Jonah Nigh

Rising comedian Jonah Nigh is anything but typical – and that’s exactly what makes him so electrifying.

Before stepping into the spotlight as one of comedy’s most exciting new voices, Nigh built a rich and multifaceted career in the performing arts and philanthropy. A classically trained opera singer with degrees from Lawrence University and the New England Conservatory, he performed across the country in roles with the Boston Lyric Opera, Opera Boston, and the Aspen Music Festival. Additionally, he’s served in high-level leadership roles at some of the country’s most prestigious institutions, and has appeared in a variety of TV roles for NBC, Peacock, and CBS.

However, it’s his foray into telling jokes that has people talking. Armed with razor-sharp wit, an infectious stage presence, and a fearless approach to storytelling, Nigh has made an explosive entrance onto the international comedy circuit. In just his first year of stand-up, he’s been invited to more than 30 comedy festivals across four countries, earned accolades in competitions throughout the U.S. and Canada, and shared stages with comedy icons like Natasha Leggero and Lady Bushra.

Whether he’s riffing on cultural expectations, queer identity, or the absurdities of everyday life, Nigh’s comedy blends vulnerability, insight, and hilarity with a voice that feels both fresh and deeply necessary. His perspective as a queer Asian-American performer is central to his work, and he’s not afraid to tackle tough conversations – often through a punchline that lands with both humor and heart.

Instinct recently caught up with the artist to talk more about his journey and how he quickly made a name for himself in the world of comedy. Nigh also opens up about how being a queer Asian-American informs the stories he tells, the creative impact he hopes to make, and how he will always push for representation and visibility with his sets.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Nigh: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Website