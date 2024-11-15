Queer Eye Fab Six with Tom Daley? Sounds Perfect!

Former Olympic diver, entrepreneur, and avid knitter Tom Daley has expressed interest in joining Netflix’s Queer Eye as part of the Fab Five… or should we say, Fab Five plus one?

Advertisement

RELATED: Tom Daley’s Red Trunks: A Splash of Wisdom on Water Safety

Netflix’s Queer Eye is coming back this December 11, and fans are gearing up for the return of the Fab Five with Jeremiah Brent replacing Bobby Berk in the latest season that promises to be “nine times the fun.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Out Diver Tom Daley Reigns Victorious in Diving Return After 2 Years

Tan France posted Queer Eye Season 9’s trailer on his page and tagged the rest of the Fab Five, where the comments section just got really exciting with Tom Daley commenting:

“Call when you need a workout expert ;)”

To which Tan France replied:

Advertisement

“@tomdaley just come along for a season. The heroes will be overjoyed!”

Photo Credit: @tanfrance

RELATED: Things Get Intimate with Tom Daley and His Happy Trail in This Video

Advertisement

Fans of the long time running show and of Daley were excited to see the Olympic medalist offer himself to the gang commenting:

@schreckee : I am 1000% here for this!

I am 1000% here for this! @jbeettee : this would be everything! Yes!

: this would be everything! Yes! @porggles : yes yes yes

: yes yes yes @nachifromjapan: please make this happen!

RELATED: Moments When Hottie Tom Daley Served THIRST to Celebrate His Return to Diving

Advertisement

The retired Olympic diver would actually make the perfect addition to the fabulous and fantastic fab five. Not only would he make the perfect fitness and workout expert, he would also look great as a stylish man himself beside the rest of the fab five! Go check out his workout tutorials if you aren’t convinced, because I definitely am.

Advertisement

After clinching a silver medal in his final appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France, the five-time Olympian has been pretty busy with his clothing, lifestyle, leisure, and knitwear brand Made with Love by TomDaley.

RELATED: Viva Las Vegas! Sin City Welcomes The Fab Five + a Brand New Member

Advertisement

The Fab Five is taking their fabulous magic and keen eye for style to the vibrant city of Las Vegas in the new season of Queer Eye, where they’ll bring life-changing makeovers to a new set of heroes.

This season amps up the excitement by welcoming interior designer Jeremiah Brent, who joins the already fabulous lineup alongside returning stars Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness. Fans can expect a season filled with emotional stories, stylish overhauls, and memorable moments, all set against the lively, iconic backdrop of Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Make sure to catch the show when it premieres on December 11 on Netflix, and maybe next time we’ll be seeing a fabulous diver join the group?