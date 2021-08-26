R Kelly Victim Alleges Singer Groomed Boys, Too

R Kelly’s Sexual Abuse Trial Is Exploding With Horrific Allegations Deeper Than We Knew

With a week full of bizarre and tragic stories globally, it’s easy to miss some key updates regarding disgraced iconic singer, R Kelly’s ongoing sex trafficking trial. Kelly’s private behavior has almost been an open secret in Hollywood for years. After the damning and heinous accusations in the widely viewed documentary, Surviving R Kelly, finally public interest has been gained on the alleged crimes and Kelly is now in court for it. The trial began about a week ago, starting with Jerhonda Pace’s testimony that she was physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by Kelly for six months when she was a starstruck sixteen-year-old. Another unnamed witness proclaimed she was forced to write letters to her parents, falsely accusing them of trying to use her being a girlfriend of Kelly for financial gain, essentially labeling her parents pimps and Kelly as innocent and being “set up”. Yesterday, another unnamed victim is made a statement that all of Kelly’s victims weren’t young girls, but boys, too.

According to Huffington Post, Kelly (born Robert Sylvester Kelly) had been grooming a young boy to eventually become his successor in the circle of abuse. The unnamed then seventeen-year-old victim who met Kelly at one of his concerts in 2015 went on record stating that as a form of punishment, she would be forced into sex with a young boy that Kelly only referred to as “Nephew.” She proclaimed Nephew had been groomed by Kelly when he was young and was gaslit by Kelly into taking on an enforcing role in the crimes. Kelly would be naked in the room with Nephew and the female victim, video taping them and directing them to make underage porn. This continued multiple times over the course of five years.

As any avid Law & Order: Special Victims Unit watcher will attest, the cycle of abuse can have lasting side effects on even victims, leading them to become predators themselves later on in adulthood. To this contributor’s knowledge, this is the first time we’ve heard so far of young boys involved in Kelly’s sex abuse crimes. It’s clear from these terrifying allegations and accusations that no one was safe in Kelly’s circle of destruction. The trial is ongoing, but it is shaping up to land him behind bars and likely for life.

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: New York Times, USA Today, Huffington Post