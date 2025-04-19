Ralph Fiennes, Ripped at 62: Odysseus Never Looked So Good

Age really is just a number — and Ralph Fiennes is living proof.

The 62-year-old actor just debuted his impressively shredded physique in preparation for his role as Odysseus in the upcoming remake of The Return, and honestly? We’re not mad at it.

Under the guidance of personal trainer Dan Avasilcai, Fiennes took on a disciplined five-month program that involved progressive weight training, regular running sessions, and a steady diet of lean protein, complex carbs, and vegetables — basically, he ate like a Greek hero and trained like one too.

reminder that this is what ralph fiennes looked like in strange days(1995) pic.twitter.com/pPFxan7gJ4 — benjamin (@skarpropaganda) April 14, 2025

But this isn’t your typical myth-heavy Odyssey. Directed by Uberto Pasolini, this version strips the gods, monsters, sirens, and six-headed beasts out of the picture. That’s right — no divine interventions here. The film tightens the last nine books of Homer’s epic into a story that’s as lean and sinewy as its leading man. It’s a grounded, gritty retelling that puts the focus on survival, homecoming, and the raw emotional core of the characters.

And yes, The Return also puts a spotlight on Penelope — played by the always-mesmerizing Juliette Binoche — whose quiet strength and unwavering resilience give the story its emotional anchor. This isn’t just about a man surviving war. It’s about the weight of time, loyalty, and what’s left waiting when the battles are over.

But Fiennes isn’t the only Odysseus in town. Matt Damon has also revealed a new ripped physique for his own take on the mythical hero in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming version of The Odyssey. So, whether you’re a fan of divine drama or raw realism, there’s a cinematic Odysseus for you.

📽 Ralph Fiennes training and turning in to Odysseus for “The Return” movie 🔗 https://t.co/DpPRPIXGYY pic.twitter.com/o3Szi7d8jg — RALPH FIENNES TH ✝︎ 🏹✨ (@RalphFiennesTH) April 11, 2025

Still, we have to hand it to Ralph — battling the gym instead of gods, and coming out looking like a Greek statue, is a whole new kind of epic.

The Return hits UK, Australian, and Irish cinemas on April 11.

REFERENCES: Mens Health, The Guardian