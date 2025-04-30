Rauw Alejandro’s Pants Rip Mid-Performance — and the Crowd Went Wild

Puerto Rican singer, dancer, and reggaetón heartthrob Rauw Alejandro has built a career on slick moves, genre-blending hits, and fashion that hugs in all the right places. Known for songs like “Todo de Ti” and “No Me Sueltes,” he’s become a global sensation — and a certified thirst trap in motion.

By now, we all know Rauw Alejandro for his tight choreography, sultry reggaetón bangers, and historically tight pants. But this weekend at L.A.’s Intuit Dome, the Puerto Rican heartthrob delivered a whole new kind of pop — when his trousers blew out mid-hip-thrust during a performance of his 2022 hit “No Me Sueltes.”

Yes, darling. He split his pants. Right at the crotch. Live. On stage. In front of thousands. And it was glorious.

You can bet your bottom dollar it was caught on camera. During a particularly enthusiastic dance break — legs spread, beat dropped — so did his inseam. It was a Ripgate moment so perfectly timed, it could’ve been choreographed. But it wasn’t. Which makes it even more iconic.

Now, most people would have panicked, scurried offstage, or at the very least, hit a tragic falsetto. Not our Rauw. He casually palmed the damage, glanced down like he’d just felt a spirit pass through him, and offered the crowd a grin that said, “Yeah, you saw that.” The crowd — naturally — roared.

It was giving “Oops!… I Did It Again,” only less latex, more leg. Gay Twitter? Already dubbing it a cultural reset.

And let’s be real — for the LGBTQ+ fans, a wardrobe malfunction like this isn’t just an accident. It’s an event. A tribute. A high-camp blessing from the music gods. Somewhere, a young queer person is creating a slow-motion fan cam of this moment with Celine Dion vocals in the background.

As for the pants? Well, looks like they couldn’t hold it together either.

So here’s to Rauw Alejandro — the man, the myth, the moment — reminding us all that sometimes the best parts of a show are the ones you can’t choreograph.

Next time, though? Maybe reinforced seams. Or don’t. We won’t complain.