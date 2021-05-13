Remember When Robert Pattinson Touched Himself On Camera?

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson!

Today, May 13, is the 35th birthday of Tenet and The Batman actor Robert Pattinson. Pattinson has been working consistently in the entertainment industry since 2004. The actor has appeared in several budget properties like the Harry Potter series or the Twilight Saga (which made him famous despite his hate of the franchise). But, it’s his work in arthouse movies like The Lighthouse that garnered him respect from fans and the industry.

Now, to honor his near decade of work and his life in general, many fans are wishing Robert Pattinson a happy birthday on social media. Twitter particularly has been swarmed with loving messaging for the actor. From fans appreciating him for his work to thirsty fans appreciate his body and personality. There’s been a lot of Pattinson love over the past few hours. Just check out the collection of tweets below to see for yourself.

And who can blame the fans? Pattinson has had some hot and funny viral moments over the past two decades. Here’s a small list of some highlights.

His Real Orgasm in the Salvador Dali Biopic

In 2008, Robert Pattinson played queer art icon Salvador Dali in Little Ashes. The film won a GLAAD Media Award, but the movie’s limited release made it so the project was largely missed by mainstream audiences. That’s a bummer knowing the fact that Pattinson actually masturbated in front of the camera for this film. In Little Ashes, there’s a scene where Dali pleasures himself. Pattinson, ever the method actor, chose to really masturbate in order to make the scene work.

“[Faking it] just doesn’t work,” he said at the time before adding, “so I pleasured myself in front of the camera. My orgasm face is recorded for eternity.”

And In The Lighthouse?

That wasn’t the only time that Robert Pattinson touched himself on camera. The actor did the same thing for the 2019 film, The Lighthouse. You can watch that scene here.

All The Times He Trashed Twilight

By now it’s public knowledge that Robert Pattinson HATED the Twilight Saga. And that’s largely because Pattinson didn’t hide the fact. In fact, he regularly trashed the film while marketing it on press junkets.

“When I read [Twilight], it was like a book that wasn’t supposed to be published,” he once said.

“[Edward] is one of those guys who would be an axe-murderer,” he said another time.

His Wet ASL Challenge

In 2014, many celebrities participated in the ALS/Ice Bucket Challenge. Originally, the challenge was meant to spotlight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. People would challenge friends or colleagues to drop a bucket of ice-cold water over their heads. Anyone who was challenged and didn’t want to do the bucket part could also donate money to charities supporting people with ALS or working toward a cure. Pattinson was one celebrity who decided to take on the challenge. And we haven’t forgotten.

He Once Bored His Own Stalker

Pattinson’s apathy doesn’t stop short of Twilight, he can sometimes spread it to his own safety. And while that’s not a great idea, it certainly gave him (and us) a funny story. Once, Pattinson shared how he bored a stalker into no longer stalking him.

“I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain,” he told Metro. “She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks – all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her. I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back.”

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson.