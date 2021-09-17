Rick & Griff Recreate Avenue Q’s ‘The Internet Is For Porn’

Whether they’re developing new items for their merch lines, working on their self-proclaimed “side gig” on OnlyFans or crafting a brilliant new Broadway lip sync video, everything Rick & Griff are doing is completed with a massive attention to detail. While they might have been at a retreat with some of their “closest” collaborators and fellow creators, but they found the time to recreate the now-classic anthem from the sensational Broadway musical Avenue Q, ‘The Internet is For Porn’

Done masterfully tongue in cheek, Rick & Griff amp up the camp on this classic anthem ‘The Internet Is For Porn’ in their classically clever back & forth style, with Rick playing the innocent Kate Monster while Griff plays the devilish Trekkie Monster. As an added bonus, fellow creators Brock Banks, Chad Hammer, and Dalton Riley all weigh in Rob, Brian, & Gary the “normal people” found to be accessing the internet for more than just porn!

Rick & Griff chatted with me exclusively for their latest take on a Broadway favorite, saying “We actually were first known on social media for doing these type of “Disney” lip sync videos. Our first viral video happened when I caught Griff cooking stir fry while lip syncing the hell out of the Ursula song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid (see it here). That’s when we decided to start a joint Instagram, and one thing led to another and here we are today. We don’t do nearly as many lip sync videos as we did in the beginning, but we’ve ALWAYS wanted to do ‘The Internet is for Porn’ and now seemed like THE perfect timing! Not only because of our “side gig” with OnlyFans, but also because were on a “retreat” with several other creators who were very willing to lend their talents as the chorus!!”

