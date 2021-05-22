Ricky Martin And Friends Join iHeartradio’s And P&G’s Pride Event

Since the onslaught of the COVID pandemic, there have been two consecutive cancelations of Pride events. The cancelations have had a particularly negative impact on LGBTQ resources. It’s not just about the shutting down of dance floors and theme parties of half-dressed hotties. No, canceled Pride events have also led to a considerable loss of fundraising opportunities and generating money to assist LGBTQ causes.

Still, not all has been a total wash. Many organizations such as SAGE, GLAAD, HRC, and Ali Forney Center opted to continue Pride fundraising efforts through virtual events. Pride 2021 is no exception, with new virtual celebrations scheduled from top activism organizations and media companies. One of the most anticipated virtual events of the summer is Can’t Cancel Pride, presented by P&G and iHeartmedia, on June 4th to benefit the LGBTQ+ community.

The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual relief benefit will feature performances and appearances from Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin, and More.

Hosted by Elvis Duran and Singer-Songwriter Bebe Rexha, Can’t Cancel Pride will stream on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages, PrideRadio.com, and Revry, as well as broadcast across iHeartMedia’s radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.

Together P&G, Iheartmedia, and their stellar lineup of incredible talent aim to raise enough money to counter the damaging effects COVID has had on the LGBTQ+ community in housing, employment, access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence, and social isolation.

In 2020, Can’t Cancel Pride raised over $4 million to benefit the LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19. This year’s event has a goal to raise even more.

Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia, expressed the organization’s excitement for this year’s event,

“We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefitting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact.”

For the month-long Pride celebration throughout June, iHeartMedia radio stations will air spots encouraging listeners to watch the event on-demand, share their special Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride, and support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting “RAINBOW” to 56512.

2021’s fundraising efforts of Can’t Cancel Pride will raise visibility and financial support for GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

We’ll see you all there, online, on June 4th!