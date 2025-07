Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Ricky Martin dropping a photo dump of his travels from Stockholm to Madrid.

Chris Bednarik fed on fruit…

…while Jesus was craving cardio:

Patrick McDonald got cheeky:

Dani Garrido was laid back:

Thai brought a little heat:

Jordan Torres sweated it out at the pool:

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens smiled for Friday:

Gus Kenworthy and Birdie served up resting bitch face: