Rob Halford Rocks Loud, Proud, and Unapologetic

In 2022, Judas Priest was finally given its long-overdue flowers with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It wasn’t just a celebration of blistering guitar solos and Rob Halford’s legendary 8-octave voice—it was a night that paid tribute to perseverance, brotherhood, and authenticity.

Photo Credit: @robhalfordlegacy

Advertisement

Frontman Rob Halford took the stage alongside original guitarist K.K. Downing and former drummer Les Binks. Glenn Tipton, who has bravely battled Parkinson’s disease for years, joined for a one-night-only Priest superjam. They honored their late drummer Dave Holland, who passed away in 2018. It was a heavy metal reunion for the ages.

But the night’s most unforgettable moment came when Halford stepped forward, leather-clad and beaming with pride.

Advertisement

“I’m the gay guy in the band,” he declared. “We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, or what you believe in or don’t believe in. Everybody’s welcome.”

Photo Credit: @robhalfordlegacy

It was a triumphant full-circle moment for Halford, who came out in 1998 after decades of living in the shadows of a music scene often cloaked in hypermasculinity. His revelation wasn’t planned—it happened spontaneously during a 1998 MTV interview. But in that moment, he changed the face of metal forever.

Advertisement

RELATED: Judas Priest’s Proud Gay Lead Singer Rob Halford Gives It To Us In Perfect Pitch

“I released myself from my fucking heavy metal prison,” Halford told The Guardian. “Any gay person that has the right time in their life to step forward and let their identity be what it is… it’s unbelievable, the elation. Firstly, you set yourself free. Secondly, all the ammunition and innuendoes, they evaporate.”

Now, more than 25 years later, Rob Halford continues to embody everything that makes metal matter—power, grit, rebellion, and truth. His voice still shakes arenas, but his openness has rocked hearts in equal measure. And proud and loud he remains.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @robhalfordlegacy

Judas Priest is currently on tour, bringing their timeless classics and brand new tracks from their latest album Invincible Shield to stages across the globe. Catch them at:

European Dates:

Jul 2, 2025 – Ferrara, Italy (Ferrara Summer Festival)

Jul 3, 2025 – Zürich, Switzerland (Hallenstadion)

Jul 5, 2025 – Hannover, Germany

Jul 7, 2025 – Łódź, Poland

Jul 10, 2025 – Rättvik, Sweden

Jul 13, 2025 – München, Germany

Jul 15, 2025 – Carcassonne, France

Jul 17, 2025 – Sion, Switzerland

Jul 19, 2025 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jul 20, 2025 – Oberhausen, Germany

Jul 23, 2025 – Scarborough, UK

Jul 25, 2025 – London, UK (The O2)

Advertisement

North American Dates:

Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS

Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA

Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC

Sep 21 – Franklin, TN

Sep 23 – Bridgeport, CT

Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA

Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ

Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY

Sep 29 – Toronto, ON

Oct 1 – Burgettstown, PA

Oct 2 – Clarkston, MI

Oct 4 – Cincinnati, OH

Oct 5 – Tinley Park, IL

Oct 8 – Wichita, KS

Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO

Oct 12 – West Valley City, UT

Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA

Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA

Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA

Oct 19 – Inglewood, CA

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM

Oct 25 – Austin, TX

Oct 26 – Houston, TX

Whether he’s performing in front of thousands or speaking openly about LGBTQ+ visibility, Halford stands tall as a pioneer. “The world is a much better place now, thank God,” he says, “but we’ve still got homophobia, racism and these stupid parts of humanity that drive us nuts. You’ve really got to face it head on, so please come out, wherever you are! Proud and loud.”

Photo Credit: @robhalfordlegacy

Advertisement

From Birmingham to the Rock Hall, from hiding to headlining, Rob Halford reminds us that being unapologetically yourself is the most metal thing you can do.

And with Invincible Shield blasting and fists raised high, one thing’s for sure—Judas Priest isn’t just back. They never left.

REFERENCE: The Guardian