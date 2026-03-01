Rob Rausch + Ricky Martin + Pool Days + More Eye Candy

Checking in on some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with international pop star Ricky Martin cooking something up.
Ignacio lived his best life at Carnaval in Rio:
Ryan Cleary understood the assignment:
‘The Traitors’ Champ Rob Rausch Paused For A Pic
Rob Rausch posed for GQ Magazine after winning the latest season of “The Traitors.” We were cheering for Rob the entire season.
Georgios had summer on his mind:
Dhanush documented the situation:
Rob Scott was out of the office (click image for video):
Gustavo braved the brutal California winter:
Rodrigo and friends enjoyed a pool day in Chile:
DWTS hoofer Gleb Savchenko got caught up:
Rodiney Santiago was pensive on a pony:
Mike Manning has a disco ball and he’s not afraid to use it:
Roberto Portales was sweating it out:
Ishaan was in his happy place: