Rob Rausch + Ricky Martin + Pool Days + More Eye Candy

Published Mar 1, 2026

RickyM

Checking in on some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with international pop star Ricky Martin cooking something up.

Ignacio lived his best life at Carnaval in Rio:

Ignacio

Ryan Cleary understood the assignment:

RyanCleary

‘The Traitors’ Champ Rob Rausch Paused For A Pic

Rob Rausch posed for GQ Magazine after winning the latest season of “The Traitors.” We were cheering for Rob the entire season. 

Rob Rausch posed for GQ Magazine

Georgios had summer on his mind:

Georgios

Dhanush documented the situation:

Dhanush

Rob Scott was out of the office (click image for video):

RobertScott

Gustavo braved the brutal California winter:

Gustavo

Rodrigo and friends enjoyed a pool day in Chile:

Rodriogo friends

DWTS hoofer Gleb Savchenko got caught up:

Gleb

Rodiney Santiago was pensive on a pony:

rodiney

Mike Manning has a disco ball and he’s not afraid to use it:

MikeM

Roberto Portales was sweating it out:

roberto

Ishaan was in his happy place:

ishaan

