Robert Irwin Joins DWTS: Shirtless, Snake-Wrapped, and Ready to Slay

In a dazzling moment that felt equal parts Australia Zoo and queer fever dream, Robert Irwin—yes, that Irwin—was unveiled as the first celebrity contestant for Dancing With the Stars season 34. And in case you were worried the announcement would be anything less than iconic, let us reassure you: the 21-year-old conservationist made his entrance shirtless, draped in a live snake named Priscilla, and fully channeling Britney Spears circa the 2001 VMAs.

Yes, really.

The moment unfolded at Hulu’s Get Real House event in Beverly Hills, where reality TV got the red carpet it deserves. Irwin emerged in full chaotic neutral glam, his torso glistening, his snake writhing, and his references impeccable. The snake’s name? Priscilla—a wink so deliberate it nearly snapped its own wrist. That’s right: The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the 1994 cult Aussie film that’s been serving drag, desert, and disco realness for three decades, just got a shoutout from Australia’s favorite wildlife prince.

In Instagram stories from the event, DWTS co hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, along with judge Derek Hough, could barely contain their glee as Irwin casually walked the carpet like a Hemsworth who found enlightenment at a Pride afterparty. Julianne, ever the committed performer, even wrapped Priscilla around her own neck and delivered a full “I’m a Slave 4 U” fantasy, no notes. Meanwhile, Irwin played the ever-watchful snake handler, ensuring that both Priscilla and Jules were vibing, unbothered, moisturized, and living their best lives.

Then came the feels.

Derek Hough, known Mirrorball-winner and DWTS MVP, tugged at our collective queer heartstrings by sharing throwback videos of Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, who won season 21 back in 2015. “10 years in the making,” he wrote over the clips, reminding us all that legacy is real—and that this family has been ballroom royalty since before Robert could legally rent a car.

“It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34 🎉 This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful 🙌🏼” Robert shared on Instagram.

Look, there’s something about a ripped conservationist twirling with a boa (literal and metaphorical) that just speaks to the gay soul. Irwin’s evolution from wildlife whisperer to full-blown twinkle-toed thirst trap is the type of glow-up we write fanfiction about.

And the ballroom is ready.

Also in attendance were DWTS favorites like Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, and rumored hot couple Emma Slater and Alan Bersten—because of course we’re already feeding the dating rumor mill before rehearsal even starts. Toss in veterans like Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Sasha Farber, and you’ve got a cast that screams cha-cha meets chaos.

So, what’s next? Well, now that Irwin’s set the shirtless-snake-bar so high, we can only imagine what kind of entrance future contestants might attempt. A drag queen on stilts? A pop star on a hoverboard? A Real Housewife rappelling from the rafters?

One thing’s for sure: Robert Irwin didn’t just enter the ballroom. He slithered in like a legend—and every heart in the room said, “Yasss, king.”

DWTS season 34 just got a whole lot wilder.

Source: Yahoo and JustJared