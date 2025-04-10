Ross Mathews and Husband Debut Children’s Book

Television personality Ross Mathews has never shied away from telling a good story. But this spring, the Emmy Award-winning host and producer — known for his roles on The Drew Barrymore Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race — is stepping into a new storytelling spotlight: children’s literature.

Together with his husband, Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews, an educational leader and advocate for inclusive learning, the couple is set to release their debut picture book, TÍO & TÍO: The Ringbearers (and in Spanish as TÍO Y TÍO) on April 15, 2025, from Penguin Workshop.

With vibrant, joyful illustrations by Melbourne-based artist Tommy Doyle and a heartfelt foreword from their close friend Drew Barrymore, TÍO & TÍO is already making waves — earning praise from Kirkus Reviews as “pure dulce.”

Inspired by their own wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Mathews and García-Mathews’ book follows two young brothers, Evan and Andy, as they take on the important (and slightly nerve-wracking) job of being ring bearers for their uncles’ wedding. Along the way, the boys witness the beauty of love, family, and Mexican wedding traditions — all while navigating their own nerves and excitement.

“Weddings are scary for grownups, let alone little kids with a big responsibility!” says Mathews. “We were so touched to learn how seriously our nephews took their role at our wedding that it inspired me — a storyteller — and my husband Wellinthon — an educational leader — to write this heartfelt, funny, and cross-cultural story.”

For García-Mathews, the book is as much about representation as it is about family. “As an educational leader, I’m always looking for books that serve as mirrors and windows for children — mirrors that help them see themselves, and windows into others’ experiences,” he explains. “We’re so proud to share our bilingual and bicultural heritage in a story that helps kids learn about responsibility, family, and the beauty of tradition.”

Beyond its sweet narrative and playful humor, TÍO & TÍO arrives at an important moment for LGBTQ+ representation in children’s books. It’s a story that celebrates not just love, but also visibility — particularly for Latinx and queer families.

Mathews, who has long been a vocal advocate for equality, sees the book as another way to inspire connection and understanding. With previous bestsellers like Man Up!: Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence and Name Drop, Mathews is known for his wit and heart — qualities that shine here for a younger audience.

Meanwhile, García-Mathews brings his own remarkable journey to the project. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Brooklyn, he was the first in his family to attend college, earning a doctorate in educational policy and leadership from Hofstra University. Today, his work focuses on creating inclusive spaces for students, especially LGBTQ+ youth.

Together, Ross and Wellinthon offer children a story that radiates joy, belonging, and pride.

With TÍO & TÍO: The Ringbearers, Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García-Mathews have crafted more than a charming picture book — they’ve created a love letter to family, culture, and the magic that happens when kids are trusted with big moments.

And for any little reader — whether they see themselves in Evan and Andy, or are learning about a new kind of family for the first time — this story offers exactly what all great children’s books do: a sense of wonder, connection, and heart.

As Mathews puts it simply: “This book hopes to remind us all of the importance of love, family, and embracing one’s cultural identity. Plus, it’s just plain funny!”

We had the absolute joy of chatting with Ross and Wellinthon. We talked about their writing process, the power of feeling important on a big family day, and why this sweet, funny, and heartfelt story is exactly what kids (and grownups!) need right now. Representation, love, tradition — it’s all here.

