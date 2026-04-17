Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault in 2010 Melbourne Night

In what could easily be a headline ripped from the plot of a tabloid drama, Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault following a 2010 night out in Melbourne. Perry, however, has fired back, calling the accusations “dangerous reckless lies,” and the case has now sparked an ongoing police investigation. With both sides doubling down, let’s dive into this decades-old drama that’s only just hitting the headlines.

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The Night in Question: Melbourne’s Glittery Chaos

On August 6, 2010, Ruby Rose and Katy Perry were reportedly causing a ruckus in Melbourne, hitting the city’s hottest nightlife spots, including the Spice Market nightclub. But that wasn’t all—Perry, the pop queen with a penchant for making grand entrances, allegedly crashed a high school formal at the Grand Hyatt, where the club was located. A glamorous mess? Perhaps. But what went down later that night would only surface a decade later.

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In 2026, Rose dropped a bombshell on social media, claiming Perry sexually assaulted her that night. “Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose posted, following it up with a pointed “Who gives a sh*t what she thinks?” in her now-deleted message. Well, that certainly wasn’t the kind of “I kissed a girl” moment anyone was expecting.

…Ruby Rose responded to a complex music post on Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set by saying that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her??? and goes on to say she kept it a secret because Katy helped secure her US visa?? And I don’t see anyone talking about… pic.twitter.com/hpg2FnKi9e — Caroline (@carolinekwan) April 13, 2026

more of her replies on threads: pic.twitter.com/Y9Ynj1ZbMt — Caroline (@carolinekwan) April 13, 2026

Social Media Meltdown: Ruby’s Post, Perry’s Denial

It didn’t take long for the online world to erupt. After her explosive post, Rose revealed she was filing a police report and wouldn’t be commenting publicly any further. “As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports,” Rose wrote. “I can start the healing process now.” Dramatic, yes, but she made it clear she was taking the legal route from here on out.

Meanwhile, Perry’s team came out swinging. Her spokesperson called the allegations “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies,” with a little side note about Rose’s well-documented history of making public accusations—many of which had already been denied by the people named. So, who’s telling the truth? That’s what we’re all waiting to find out.

The Investigation: Whodunit?

Victoria Police confirmed that they’re investigating the 2010 incident, but beyond that, the details are a mystery. The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) has taken on the case, but they’re keeping things close to the vest. No juicy leaks yet, folks. All we know is that the investigation is ongoing, and we’re all left hanging on the edge of our seats. What actually went down that night? We don’t have the answers, but we’re here for the drama.

Ruby Rose: Social Media Queen with a Side of Sass

Ruby Rose is no stranger to controversy—whether it’s her career-defining role in Orange Is the New Black or stirring things up on social media, she’s built a brand on being unapologetically bold. This latest claim is another chapter in her book of stirring the pot.

It’s clear Rose knows how to keep the public talking. And let’s face it—this is one celebrity feud we didn’t see coming.

Katy Perry: From Pop Diva to Space Traveler, Now Back to the Drama

As for Katy Perry? The woman’s had quite the ride. From her 2024 chart-topping album 143 to her globe-trotting tour, she’s been keeping herself busy. Oh, and let’s not forget her stint in space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin in 2025. Talk about shooting for the stars! But now, this scandal has her back on Earth—and facing some serious accusations. Can she navigate this mess as well as she did her galactic adventure? Guess we’ll see.

What’s Next?

With the investigation still underway, both Ruby Rose and Katy Perry are holding firm to their stories. The public, of course, is divided—some are rallying behind Ruby, while others are backing Perry. This isn’t just another celebrity feud; this is a legal matter with real consequences.

Will the truth come out, or will this just be another wild chapter in the life of two famous stars? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—this story is far from over.

Source: CNN and The Guardian