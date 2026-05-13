Russell Tovey to Play Alexander McQueen in New Film Short

Russell Tovey playing Alexander McQueen already sounds like the kind of casting decision that makes people sit upright in their chairs.

Add Olivia Colman, director Andrew Haigh, fashion tragedy, emotional chaos, and one of the most legendary friendships in British fashion history? Suddenly this short film just became one of the most intriguing queer-adjacent projects on the horizon.

As first reported by Variety, Tovey is set to portray McQueen in Wild Bird, a new short film directed by Haigh, the filmmaker behind All of Us Strangers — aka the movie that emotionally destroyed half the LGBTQ+ community last year.

And somehow, this new project already sounds equally devastating.

Fashion, Friendship, and Emotional Damage

The short film centers on the complicated relationship between McQueen and Isabella Blow, the iconic British fashion editor and stylist played by Colman.

For anyone unfamiliar with fashion history, Blow wasn’t just a supporter of McQueen — she was one of the first people to truly recognize his brilliance. She famously discovered him during his 1992 graduate show at Central Saint Martins and became both mentor and muse as his career exploded.

Their friendship became one of the most fascinating and heartbreaking relationships in fashion.

According to Variety, Wild Bird will explore how that bond eventually fractured after McQueen accepted the role of head designer at Givenchy without bringing Blow along with him professionally.

Which means yes: prepare for emotional devastation wrapped in couture.

RELATED: Broadway Is Gay Again: Inside the 2026 Tony Nominations

Russell Tovey Has Wanted This for Years

What makes the project even more exciting is that Tovey didn’t just sign onto the role — he also wrote the story himself.

And honestly, you can feel how personal this is to him.

“I’ve had a lifelong fascination with Alexander McQueen, his artistry and persona on and off the runway and the way he carried himself has been endlessly inspiring,” Tovey shared. “As an actor he’s a man I’ve always wanted to portray and as a writer he’s a character I’ve longed to get under the skin of.”

That passion matters because McQueen isn’t an easy figure to portray. He was brilliant, emotionally complex, deeply vulnerable, intimidatingly talented, and constantly balancing art with pressure.

Not everyone could pull that off.

Tovey absolutely might.

RELATED: Russell Tovey’s Daddy Top Era: Steamy Moment in ‘Plainclothes’

A Stylish Reunion of Talent

The team behind Wild Bird also feels suspiciously overpowered in the best way possible. Haigh has already proven he knows how to tell emotionally intimate queer stories with aching sensitivity, while Colman somehow manages to elevate literally everything she appears in.

And Tovey himself has been having a quietly fantastic run lately. He recently starred in Plainclothes alongside Tom Blyth, with audiences and critics praising the chemistry and performances between the two actors.

Now he’s stepping into the shoes of one of fashion’s most mythologized figures.

No pressure.

The Legacy of McQueen and Blow Still Lingers

There’s also something deeply moving about revisiting the story of McQueen and Blow now.

Blow died in 2007, with McQueen dedicating the fashion show afterward to her life. Three years later, McQueen himself died just days after the death of his mother.

Their stories remain intertwined in fashion history — brilliant, tragic, glamorous, and painfully human.

Which is exactly why Wild Bird feels so compelling already.

It isn’t just another fashion biopic.

It’s shaping up to be a story about creativity, loyalty, ambition, and the emotional cost of genius.

And honestly? We’re already seated.