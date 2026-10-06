Ryan Seacrest Looks Like a Zaddy. Shows Off 8-Pack Abs.

Ryan Seacrest may have just reminded everyone that, yes, the man can still make the gays look twice. The American Idol host recently shared a shirtless snap that has fans doing a collective double take, and suddenly, those earlier worries about his health seem to have taken a very different turn.

Seacrest, But Make It Ripped

In the newly shared post, Seacrest is soaking up the golden sun after what appears to be a biking session. Shirtless, seriously tan, and showing off a very defined set of abs, the 51-year-old television host looks like he has been putting in some work at the gym.

And apparently, his 6.2 million followers noticed.

“Zaddy!!” one commenter declared, while another praised, “Ripped Seacrest. That’s hard work!!”

Then there was the commenter who simply admitted what many of us were probably thinking: “He is so fucking sexy lately.”

Honestly, the internet has spoken.

And, of course, someone had to bring out the childhood crush confession: “I totally had a crush on him growing up.” Same, babe. Same.

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But Let’s Keep The Body Commentary Cute

The thirst is certainly understandable, but there is also something worth remembering here. Over the past few months, some fans have expressed concern about Seacrest’s noticeably thinner-looking face and more prominent bone structure.

While those comments may have come from a place of genuine concern, none of us really knows what is happening behind the scenes with another person’s body or health. Bodies change. Faces change. People age. And sometimes, a photo simply catches someone at a different angle, in different lighting, or at a different point in their life.

From what Ryan has shared publicly, he appears to be keeping active and embracing a balanced lifestyle. He has spoken about cooking and eating pasta, while also making time for heavy lifting and biking. In other words, perhaps the best thing we can do is let the man live, eat his carbs, lift his weights, and occasionally bless our timelines.

Because supporting someone does not have to mean picking apart their body.

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Ryan Seacrest Is Still Very Much Ryan Seacrest

And while we’re admiring the abs, let’s not forget that the 51-year-old is still doing what he does best. He continues to host American Idol, which is heading into its 25th season and will have a new home in Atlanta after spending 24 years in Los Angeles.

So, yes, Ryan is still working, still biking, still lifting, still eating pasta, and apparently still making the internet collectively whisper, “Zaddy.”

Maybe we were worried for nothing. Or maybe the lesson is simply this: let Ryan Seacrest be Ryan Seacrest.

We’ll just be over here respectfully minding our business. And looking at the abs. Respectfully.