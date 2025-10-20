Sam Smith’s Intimate NYC Comeback Is Pure Magic

Oh, Sam Smith is definitely back—and this time, they’re taking things slow, soulful, and incredibly intimate. The Unholy hitmaker kicked off their ‘To Be Free: New York City’ residency on October 8, 2025, at Warsaw in Brooklyn, and let’s just say… this is the Sam Smith era we’ve all been waiting for.

Smith Hits NYC!

Known for their powerhouse vocals and larger-than-life stage productions—from the Brit Awards to their global arena tours—Smith took a different route this time. Gone are the pyrotechnics and thousand-seat arenas; instead, fans were treated to an experience that felt deeply personal, almost sacred (maybe Unholy–get it? *Wink*). With just a few hundred lucky attendees, it was less of a concert and more of a shared moment in time.

Sam Smith performs an cover of “Time After Time” at the Warsaw! pic.twitter.com/vNueUas2qf — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) October 11, 2025

“I have been touring so much, since the age of 21,” Smith told the hushed crowd, as reported by Billboard. “I went from playing in venues of this size to playing in arenas in one year — it was really f–king intense. I stayed in those arenas for nearly 10 years, and it was a really amazing experience… but my favorite shows, and the ones that changed me as an artist, were the gigs that were shared in rooms like this, that are built for music.”

And honestly, you could feel that sentiment in every note. There was something electric about watching Sam Smith—an artist who’s headlined the world’s biggest stages all around the world—stand under soft, warm lighting, their voice filling a small Brooklyn room with the kind of emotion that could quiet even the loudest heart.

The ‘To Be Free’ residency will run for 24 dates, featuring a small band, unreleased tracks, and covers of beloved pop classics. It’s an immersive two-hour journey that captures the evolution of Smith’s artistry—raw, unfiltered, and deeply human. Fans lucky enough to snag tickets are already calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

While the residency is a huge shift from the glittering grandeur of Smith’s arena shows, it feels like a homecoming of sorts. A reminder of where they began—and what truly matters most: the music, the connection, and the freedom to just be.

Sam Smith sings “Stay With Me” along with the crowd at first night of Warsaw residency in New York. pic.twitter.com/vnr7IJJovk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2025

So, yes—Sam Smith is back. But this time, it’s not about breaking records or filling stadiums. It’s about rediscovering the quiet joy of singing for the sheer love of it.

And for those who get to be in that room, breathing the same air as that golden voice? Consider yourselves the luckiest fans in New York.

