Love is in the air—and on the Grammy stage! The LGBTQ+ community has yet another reason to celebrate as Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying secures a Grammy nomination for Rose Without the Thorns at the 67th Grammy Awards. The song, up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, isn’t just any track—it’s a deeply personal love letter to his husband, Mark.

Photo Credit: @markhoying

What started as a heartfelt anniversary gift has blossomed into something much bigger. Scott took to Instagram to share the song’s unexpected journey, saying,

“From a 1-year anniversary gift to my husband, to a spontaneous viral moment in a New York park, to making this a cappella version with two of my favorite groups, @sajevoices and @ourtonality—this song has been a wild, beautiful ride!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFq8jbuSHlT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The stunning rendition features the vocal magic of säje and Tonality, making it a true celebration of love and harmony.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFMFsIySjnX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Scott and Mark tied the knot last year in an intimate beachside ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California—after six years together. And this isn’t the first time Scott has turned his love into music. At their wedding reception, he performed Four, a song he wrote after their engagement.

“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, and I can barely sing it without crying,” he shared.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEgYE7cv0he/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

With music playing such a major role in their love story, this Grammy nomination is more than just industry recognition—it’s another beautiful chapter in Scott and Mark’s journey.

