Troye Sivan is in his hot boy summer era, and we are living for it. The Australian pop prince just dropped a carousel of sun-soaked photos on Instagram that could single-handedly raise the global temperature—and we’re not just talking climate change. We’re talking tan lines, V-lines, and very suggestive waistlines.

Photo Credit: @troyesivan

Let’s set the scene: sparkling waters, golden-hour lighting, a little chest hair, a lot of hipbone, and Troye in a pair of swim shorts pulled dangerously low—like, “sir, is that legal?” low. The kind of low that has fans zooming in and thanking the algorithm gods for this blessing. If you ever wondered where Troye’s tan line ends, well… he gave us a pretty generous clue. And it’s way below the equator, if you catch our drift.

The post has all the ingredients of an accidental thirst trap—except we all know there’s nothing accidental about it. With his slim, toned body and that boyish charm, Troye manages to serve softcore seduction meets vacation chic in a way only he can. Honestly? This is gay culture, and we’re just along for the ride.

Photo Credit: @troyesivan

From the looks of the scenic cliffs and cobalt water, fans suspect he’s vacationing somewhere fabulous, likely Ibiza. But while Troye is busy sipping spritzes and soaking up the sun, fans are still thirsting for another kind of content: new music. “Oh he totally working on the album!! 😍,” one hopeful follower commented. Whether or not that’s true, we can all agree he’s definitely working on something, and it’s giving body-ody-ody.

Photo Credit: @troyesivan

And of course, the comment section is doing exactly what you’d expect—going absolutely feral:

“Look at the tan lineeee 😮‍💨”

“That fourth picture is doing numbers on Twitter”

“Scrolling pics with a smile when suddenly got stuck and the smile became even bigger…”

“I bet y’all even the STRAIGHT men are obsessed with him”

Honestly? They’re not wrong.

Troye’s always had a knack for balancing vulnerability and sensuality in his music, but lately, he’s been leaning into a much freer, flirtier energy online. Whether it’s dancing in mesh at Coachella or teasing us with beach bum selfies, he’s serving confidence, sex appeal, and total main pop boy energy—and we’re here for every second of it.

So is there new music coming? Maybe. But in the meantime, we’ll gladly settle for Troye Sivan’s tan lines and thirst traps to hold us over.

Because if this is what a soft pop summer looks like in 2025, we’ll take seconds, thirds, and yes—zoom in on that fourth pic again, please and thank you.