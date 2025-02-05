Photo Credit: @troyesivan

Troye Sivan is officially hitting the big 3-0 this year—in June, to be exact—and honestly, has he ever looked hotter? The Souh African-born Australian heartthrob has been serving looks, vocals, and iconic moments for over a decade now—so what better time to look back at his journey from bedroom crooner to Grammy-nominated, stadium-filling pop king?

Before he was out here making us all weak in the knees with Rush and Angel Baby, Troye first caught our attention singing alongside Guy Sebastian on live TV (yes, really). At just 12 years old, he released his debut EP, Dare to Dream(adorable), and in 2010, he joined the We Are the World 25 for Haiti (YouTube edition) project, proving he had the talent and the heart. But it wasn’t until 2014 that the world really started paying attention.

Troye wasn’t just any up-and-coming artist—he was already a whole brand before his music took off. As a YouTuber, he built a devoted following by being effortlessly charming, relatable, and, let’s be real, kind of a twink icon. He knew exactly what he was doing, telling Vogue Australia:

“I think what is being celebrated at the moment is the cult of personality and ‘niche’,” he explained. “That feels very familiar and comfortable to me, because I grew up on YouTube. That, literally, was how I got started—[by] letting people know who I am.”

But while his personality had us hooked, it was Happy Little Pill that turned him from “that cute YouTube boy” into a full-fledged pop star. His EP TRXYE debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in over 55 countries (casual flex), and just like that, we had a new LGBTQ+ icon in the making. From there, it was hit after hit: Wild, Youth, Strawberries & Cigarettes, Angel Baby, Rush—a discography that just keeps giving. And recently, he took the stage and our souls on the Sweat Tour alongside Charli XCX, setting stadiums on fire with their back-to-back bangers.

Of course, being a pop star isn’t Troye’s only talent. When he’s not blessing us with new music, he’s out here dropping sexy thirst traps, serving public lap dances (hello, Ross Lynch), and walking the MET Gala red carpet in whatever gloriously minimal outfit he deems appropriate. And if you thought his Hollywood career started with music, think again—he played a young Hugh Jackman (yes, Wolverine!) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Turning 30 may be a big milestone, but Troye isn’t sweating it anymore.

“I feel, like, at 27, I had a meltdown about turning 30. I think, for me, one of the biggest fears was not feeling sexy, and I feel, humbly, sexier than ever,” he told Vogue Australia.

“Not even in looks or anything like that. Just, I feel good about knowing who I am and my life and where it’s at. Knowing what’s important to me and the things I care about. That, I think, ended up soothing me, and now I’m really excited about it.”

Beyond the fame, Troye has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ representation, consistently showcasing queer love stories in his music videos. Since coming out publicly via YouTube in 2013, he’s been a beacon of authenticity in the industry. Oh, and let’s not forget Rolling Stone Australia ranked him as one of the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time.

So here’s to Troye at 30—still sexy, still thriving, and still making us all swoon. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

Source: Vogue Australia