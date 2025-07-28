Season 20 of America’s Got Talent Just Got Hot, Sweaty & Hair Raising

America’s Got Talent never fails to find at least one participant each season that has enough sex appeal to leave the audience wet. This summer, it looks like Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison will be the act with that special it factor that strikes you down below.

I’m not sure what their act can be classified as because I’ve honestly never seen anything like it before. Gym Equipment Gymnastics? Weight Throwing? Whatever the case may be, with smiles that light up a room and bodies that I’d love to be smothered under, they’re my favorite pair of contestants so far.

Let’s take a look into their audition before I go further into the America’s Got Talent studs that made me stop and say, “hey, daddies.”

While they didn’t get the magic golden buzzer – a fast pass to the live shows – Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison still got four yeses from show judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Mel B as well as a seal of approval from equally as buff show host Terry Crews.

Who is the new America’s Got Talent studs?

Believe it or not, Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison had a strong following before going into the annual talent show. Darien has 1.5 million Instagram followers and Scott has 1.6 million followers. They’re body builders, personal trainers, fitness coaches, social media personalities and co-founders of the Thrive supplement.

It appears that these fellas amassed most of their following doing the same thing they did on America’s Got Talent. With or without the show, they’re stars!

Are they going to win America’s Got Talent? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t tune in for another episode if it features these stone-cold hotties. All jokes aside, whatever it is they’re doing takes a lot of dedication, timing, precision, hard work and balls of steel. I know I felt a little anxiety watching their audition as any mistake could mean certain death… or, like, broken bones.

America’s Got Talent is currently airing its 20th season on NBC/Peacock. Catch new episodes every Wednesday.

Were you a fan of Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison prior to their America’s Got Talent audition? What do you think about their suspense building act? Do they make you thirsty? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!