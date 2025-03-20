‘Sebastian’ Breaks New Ground with Mollica’s Performance

When 25-year-old actor Ruaridh Mollica isn’t turning heads with his all-consuming portrayal of Max in the indie gem Sebastian, he’s navigating a world where sexuality, identity, and sex work intersect. Max, the 20-something sex worker at the center of Mikko Mäkelä’s daring film, is an open book: full of desire, unashamed of his work, and with a fearless exploration of his own sexuality. Mollica’s own journey offscreen is just as refreshingly candid.

In Sebastian, Max’s interactions are refreshingly non-traditional. Early in the film, he hooks up with an older, larger, and very hairy man—because why not?—a powerful act that shatters the usual age-based stereotypes within the queer community. Later, he brings a more elegant energy to the screen, sharing a suave, sophisticated kiss with the seasoned Jonathan Hyde, a veteran actor perhaps best known for Titanic and Jumanji. Watching these intimate moments, one can’t help but think, “I’ve never seen this before. Not even in porn.” And that’s where Sebastian thrives—making space for an open, sex-positive dialogue that few films, let alone gay films, have the courage to foster.

Mollica himself is unapologetically candid about the whole experience. “Sex is something that happens all the time, pretty much everyone does it—and yet it’s so little talked about,” he says, bringing the discomfort around talking about sex to the forefront. “Unless it’s in a close friend group. It seems mad,” he adds, raising a truth many of us avoid confronting.

As Max, Mollica breaks down the walls of shame and stigma often attached to sex work. He brings Max’s world into view not as a tragic figure, but a confident young man on his own terms. “I feel like in London, a lot of people do sex work, especially in the queer community,” Mollica reflects, noting how commonplace—and often invisible—the work really is. In fact, for Max, it’s so seamlessly integrated into his life that it becomes a way to not generate drama, but to live his life—no shame, no trauma, just work and play.

For Mollica, diving into Max’s skin proved liberating, pushing him to confront his own sexuality in a way that deepened his sense of pride. “I felt very empowered and a lot more comfortable in my sexuality during and after the film,” he shares. His own coming-out story is as refreshing as his performance: “I didn’t want to keep it hidden anymore,” he confesses. He identifies as bisexual but prefers the term queer, emphasizing that “bisexual puts too much of a binary on gender”—and he’s here for a world that embraces nuance.

The film is an exploration of Max’s life, sure, but it’s also a call to action. Mollica, ever the progressive, brings the conversation of decriminalizing and destigmatizing sex work into sharp focus. “Sex work is just another job,” he states with unshakable conviction, giving a voice to those often relegated to the shadows of society. It’s clear he views the sex-positive nature of the film as an important vehicle for change.

“Breaking down how people talk about sex,” he suggests, “is the key to shifting the stigma.” If conversations around sex evolve, then, perhaps, so too will the conversations surrounding sex work. And with films like Sebastian, that moment might come a lot sooner than expected.

Mollica’s journey didn’t start on the set of Sebastian, though. Before he was commanding screens, he was a computer science worker in the less-than-queer space of Edinburgh. “I didn’t find Edinburgh a very queer city growing up,” he admits. It’s safe to say he has since found his calling. Now in London, he’s not just acting, but living fully in his truth—and he has Sebastian to thank for the role that helped him find his voice.

And then there’s the juicy bit about intimacy coordinators—because why would anyone shy away from a good intimacy coordinator story? Mollica recalls his first experience with one, having to lock eyes with co-star Jonathan Hyde and inch closer during exercises that build trust, creating the kind of chemistry that translates effortlessly onscreen. The process—grounded in consent—might sound clinical, but it’s exactly the kind of intimacy today’s actors need to ensure vulnerability and authenticity. As he notes, this collaboration made him feel “so surprised how close and aligned” he felt with Hyde.

Mollica’s work in Sebastian is raw and real, but it’s only one stop on his growing career. You’ll find him on a more chaotic set in Sexy Beast‘s TV adaptation, where he experienced his “baptism of fire” during an orgy scene. Yet, there’s no loss of eloquence or refinement. Mollica continues to refine his craft, learning from the legends he shares the screen with, including his beloved co-star Jonathan Hyde, whose charm and youthful spirit are legendary.

As for what comes next? “I’d probably ask [Max] about literary influences,” says Mollica, taking a pause. “The goal after the novel. Are you going to do a second one?” These are questions for Max’s own future, sure—but for Mollica, they also symbolize the potential of the projects he’s yet to embark on.

It’s clear that Mollica’s performance in Sebastian is much more than a bold step into acting—it’s a statement. Whether you’re a fan of provocative art, or just here for a glimpse into an unapologetic portrayal of queer life, Sebastian and Mollica’s journey will leave you thinking long after the credits roll. One thing’s for sure: Mollica isn’t just playing the game—he’s redefining the rules.

Sebastian hits cinemas on April 4, 2025, and promises to stir the pot, spark debates, and create much-needed conversations around sexuality and sex work.

