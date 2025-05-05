From DC to Sydney Chill: The Senate Twink Claims His Nickname

Aidan Maese-Czeropski has lived more lives at 25 than most of us will in a lifetime. The former Democratic U.S. Senate staffer made headlines in 2023 when an explicit gay sex tape featuring him—filmed inside the Hart Senate Office Building—leaked publicly.

At just 24, and working for Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, Maese-Czeropski found his career upended. Less than 24 hours after the footage surfaced, he was let go from Cardin’s office. What followed was, in his own words, nothing short of overwhelming. Speaking candidly to Gay Sydney News, Aidan shared,

“Mentally, I spent a little bit [of time] in the psych ward after the fact, because […] it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you. I was a catatonic mess.”

Diagnosed with PTSD in the aftermath, Maese-Czeropski took a step back from the storm of public scrutiny and vitriol—including countless death threats—and began focusing on his mental health.

Now, thousands of miles away from Washington D.C., Aidan is crafting a different kind of story. Having moved to Sydney, Australia, he has found a slower, more peaceful rhythm to life—and has fully leaned into his new identity as an OnlyFans creator. His moniker? The cheeky but proudly self-owned Senate Twink. On Instagram, you can find him under the handle @senatetwinkofficial, where he balances steamy content with snippets of his Australian adventures.

Looking back, Maese-Czeropski doesn’t seem to regret the scandal, the notoriety, or even the professional fallout. His only gripe, as he told Gay Sydney News, is this:

“I got all these death threats, hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t.” It’s a wry observation that speaks volumes about the double standards often at play.

Despite being effectively ostracized from D.C.’s political circles, Aidan has carved out a life where he can authentically be himself—even if it’s far outside the marble halls of the Senate. Thriving as a content creator, he seems to have turned the page to a chapter defined less by scandal and more by self-acceptance, mental wellness, and a bit of tongue-in-cheek fun.

In short? The Senate Twink may be out of the Capitol, but he’s certainly not out of the spotlight.