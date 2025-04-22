From Capitol Hill to OnlyFans: The ‘Senate Twink’ Opens Up

If there’s one thing the gays love more than a scandal, it’s a scandal with plot development. Enter: Aidan Maese-Czeropski — once a baby-faced D.C. staffer walking the sterile halls of power, now a sun-soaked OnlyFans creator in Sydney, basking in Aussie beachlight and, apparently, poetic justice.

You might remember him as the “Senate twink” — a moniker equal parts meme, myth, and misfortune — whose ahem extracurricular activities in a Senate hearing room set off a moral panic that shook C-SPAN to its foundations. But 16 months and one psych ward stint later, Maese-Czeropski isn’t hiding. He’s thriving. Or, in his own words: “I love it here and I’m glad that I took that jump, took that risk… It is the greatest city in the world.”

Let’s rewind. In 2023, Aidan was fired by Maryland Senator Ben Cardin’s office less than 24 hours after footage of him having sex in the Hart Senate Office Building leaked. The video—initially posted in a gay political group and then blasted across the internet like a cautionary tale with lube—became instant queer folklore. In a media moment that blurred ethics, erotica, and employment law, he went from faceless intern to infamous icon overnight.

“I got some flack… people were like, ‘OK, he’s washed up…’ But it’s also about my mental health. I just needed time to process the scandal,” he told Gay Sydney News in his first public interview since his firing.

It wasn’t just a scandal. It was an implosion. Maese-Czeropski spoke candidly about the aftermath: “Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just… it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you.” He describes a Washington where he couldn’t breathe, let alone rebuild: “Everyone in DC knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all.”

Which makes his next move all the more audacious. He left the Hill, then the hemisphere, pivoted to content creation (let’s just say…explicitly), and now earns more than he ever did “walking the corridors of American power.” His honesty is disarmingly refreshing: “I hated my life, I hated my job, the pay was s***.”

From stifled to stripped, he now embraces his notoriety with the kind of flair only queer resilience can muster. His Instagram handle? @senatetwinkofficial. His regret? Not the scandal, not the fame, not even the fallout. It’s this: “I got all these death threats, hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t.”

Honestly? That might be the most vers take on justice we’ve heard all year.

What makes Maese-Czeropski’s story resonate in queer circles isn’t just the spectacle. It’s the survival. It’s the fact that he didn’t vanish in shame. He didn’t retreat. He rebranded. He’s the chaotic gay cousin of Monica Lewinsky meets Gen Z OnlyFans-era Joan of Arc — burned by the system, but rebuilding in lace.

Sure, he stirred up some diplomatic drama before his exit. One GOP congressman claimed he stormed up mid-interview and declared “Free Palestine,” which Maese-Czeropski flatly denies: “I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.” Regardless, it added a final absurdist chapter to his D.C. exit saga.

Today, he lives oceans away from scandal — but not from self-awareness. This is a man who once filmed a sex act where senators filibuster, then got dumped by the Democratic machine faster than a rainbow flag at CPAC. And yet, here he is, bikini-clad on Bondi Beach, cracking jokes about top privilege and living his best main character life.

He says he’s happy now. And queer people know what a radical act that is — to claim happiness in the face of national shaming. Maese-Czeropski turned scandal into salary, breakdown into bounce-back, and a political crucifixion into a pride float.

So here’s to the Senate Twink — flawed, flamboyant, and, most importantly, free.

Source: DailyMail