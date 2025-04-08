Patrick McDonald Claims OnlyFans Led to His Estrangement from Bravo

In the glittery, drama-fueled world of reality television, it’s not just the housewives who are stirring up scandal. Patrick McDonald, an Emmy-nominated producer known for his behind-the-scenes work on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises and Vanderpump Rules, is now pulling back the curtain on his own Hollywood exit—and let’s just say, it involves a little more than just Bravo’s infamous drama. In fact, it involves OnlyFans, adult content, and the stark contrast between how Bravo treats its on screen stars versus its behind-the-scenes talent.

In two viral 9-minute videos posted to social media, McDonald detailed how launching an OnlyFans account in August 2024, under the (ahem) iconic username ThiccTrick1, led to his estrangement from the network. While the decision to dive into adult content was clearly a bold one, McDonald says it came with a hefty price: the end of his collaborations with Bravo.

“I’m not an idiot. I knew there was a chance when I started making adult content it could jeopardize my work with Bravo,” McDonald acknowledged, but the real kicker? He feels like he’s being treated unfairly in comparison to the network’s on-camera talent, many of whom have openly maintained their own OnlyFans accounts without facing any repercussions.

There’s something poetic about McDonald’s situation—he’s been behind the lens of some of the most iconic reality TV moments, but his own personal story is now taking center stage, shedding light on the double standards and toxic work culture within the industry. As McDonald explained, the 22-hour flights, grueling schedules, and sometimes ethically questionable behavior from showrunners led him to reevaluate his career.

“My passion for the genre started to wane as a result [of] how poorly the cast and crew were treated at times,” he said, revealing how the pressures of the job—including high-stakes drama surrounding a cast member’s personal life—tipped him toward adult entertainment as a potential escape.

In his video exposé, McDonald didn’t mince words when reflecting on a particularly unsavory incident involving a cast member’s sexuality, which many fans suspect could have been about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. While McDonald didn’t name names, he took issue with producers pushing storylines that involved outing individuals without their consent, a move he called “insensitive, problematic, and quite frankly gross.” The situation allegedly became a tipping point for McDonald to finally walk away from a world that, in his eyes, prioritizes spectacle over sensitivity.

But it wasn’t just the toxic work environment that led him to adult content—it was the allure of a less grueling and more financially fulfilling life. McDonald admitted that he’d been intrigued by the adult entertainment world for some time, but had always been held back by fear of judgment. After seeing friends in the industry work less while making more, he finally took the plunge. “Honestly, adult entertainment is something I’ve been interested in doing for a long time, but I was too scared to do it because of the fear of what other people might think,” McDonald confessed.

And let’s be real: when you’re working on The Real Housewives and living the jet-setting lifestyle, being surrounded by some of the most beautiful men in the world, it’s easy to understand why the adult industry might suddenly seem like a pretty attractive option.

Despite facing professional backlash, McDonald has no regrets about his career shift. “Sex work is real, legitimate work, and it has been since the dawn of time,” he affirmed. His comments reflect a wider conversation around the stigmatization of adult content creators and the inconsistent standards placed on public figures. McDonald’s argument is one that resonates with many: why is it that on-screen talent, such as Larsa Pippen and Denise Richards, can embrace platforms like OnlyFans without facing serious consequences, while a behind-the-scenes worker like McDonald gets shown the door?

It’s worth noting that McDonald’s situation is not an isolated incident. In fact, last year, X-Men 97 creator Beau DeMayo was also reportedly dismissed from his job over creating adult content, a sign that the entertainment industry’s struggle with adult content creators is far from over.

As of now, Bravo has remained tight-lipped on McDonald’s allegations, and PRIDE’s attempts to get a statement from the producer have gone unanswered. But the message McDonald is sending is clear: the time for double standards is over, and it’s time for a more inclusive, open-minded approach to those working in all facets of entertainment.

While McDonald’s career in reality TV may be on pause, his bold move into the adult content world is a testament to the power of personal reinvention—and perhaps a sign that Bravo’s days of policing its employees’ personal lives are numbered. Whether McDonald’s ThiccTrick1 account becomes a legendary cornerstone of the adult industry or just another story of Hollywood’s shady business practices, one thing’s for sure: this is one producer who’s writing his own script—and it’s a lot juicier than anything Bravo could ever dream up.

