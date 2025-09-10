Shirtless Alan Ritchson Just Turned an Ad Into Our New Wet Dream

Look, we’ve all been there: scrolling through your social media feed when a single video stops you dead in your tracks. For some of us, that video was the Dr. Squatch ad featuring Alan Ritchson—the man, the myth, the walking, talking pile of muscle—who’s apparently been made in Manlandia (and yes, we’re here for it).

On August 9, the bodycare brand dropped their latest ad as part of their “Manlandia” campaign, starring none other than Alan Ritchson of Reacher fame. If you’ve been living under a rock, Ritchson’s role as the no-nonsense, hyper-masculine ex-military cop Jack Reacher has already made him a household name. But now? Now, he’s about to be your fantasy boyfriend…at least for the next 30 seconds of your life.

In the ad, Ritchson channels his inner lumberjack like he was born to chop wood and flex his muscles for a living. The video opens with him walking down a staircase—shirtless, naturally—looking like the human embodiment of a protein shake. He then proceeds to ask a series of questions for the ladies (and let’s be honest, for anyone who enjoys a chiseled torso and sultry baritone).

“Do you wish your man was made in Manlandia?” he asks, effortlessly flaunting a set of abs that could probably crack walnuts. “Do you wish he could split wood with his bare hands?”

Oh, honey, we get it.

But the best part? Ritchson’s not stopping there. He leans into the whole “he’s not just a pretty face” thing by showing off his “burly” side—literally. As he continues to flex, he asks: “Do you wish he listens to your every word, that he can get your engine going whenever you need? And that he bathes with sexy, naturally derived scents, like wood barrel bourbon?”

Cue the sound of hearts breaking and a few phones being dropped.

Ritchson wraps up his epic performance by suggesting that women treat themselves (or their partners) to some Dr. Squatch products. This entire ad is basically the most muscular, down-to-earth PSA about self-care we never knew we needed.

The age of body positivity—and Ritchson’s ad isn’t just about the buff physique. It’s about embodying confidence in a way that’s accessible and charming. There’s a weird (but totally delightful) sense of vulnerability beneath all those muscles, and it makes us root for him even more.

Sure, he’s a walking fantasy in this campaign, but the whole vibe? It’s the authentic masculinity we didn’t know we were missing. The type that’s strong, sure, but doesn’t mind being a little cheeky. And let’s face it, it’s the kind of guy who could split wood with his bare hands but would also make sure you’re stocked up on your favorite scented body wash.

In conclusion: Alan Ritchson in Dr. Squatch ads? Absolutely. Would we buy the soap just for a chance to smell like lumberjack heaven? Also absolutely.