Singer Kehlani On Instagram: “I Finally Know I’m A Lesbian”

Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani has specified that she identifies as a lesbian. Kehlani shared this fact while live streaming on Instagram this past weekend.

“You want to know? You want to know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian,” Kehlani said.

Photographer Jamie-Lee B can then be heard shouting, “Bomb drop!”

KEHLANI CAME OUT AS A LESBIAN ??? HELLO pic.twitter.com/lRlxTpuJwc — 💰🌙 (@txritillas) April 6, 2021

This is the latest development in a long saga of Kehlani’s support of, representation for, and inclusion within the LGBTQ community.

In April of 2018, Kehlani kissed Demi Lovato (who also had a coming out moment earlier this year) while the two were performing on stage. Later that month, Kehlani came out as queer.

“cuz i keep geddin asked,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “i’m queer. not bi, not straight. i’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning. does that answer your questions?”

Then in June of the same year, Kehlani performed as the headliner of the LA Pride Festival. Kehlani’s name attached to the event led to a large showout. The event was not only sold out but oversold tickets, as festival workers eventually refused entry due to meeting full capacity. Many argued the organizers got greedy, as several rejected ticket holders had bought their tickets months in advance. Kehlani then called out the organizers for mishandling the event.

“i’m seeing all your tweets and messages. i’m sorry LA Pride reached their full capacity and aren’t letting any more people in. y’all deserve refunds and i hope we get a chance to jam soon,” she tweeted.

In the same month, Kehlani was featured in lesbian icon Hayley Kiyoko’s song, “What I Need.” The two then acted in the music video as a chaotic couple on the run as they drink, party, and make out across the country. Afterward, Kehlani has continued to be open about her sexuality and sexual orientation in her music.

Then in 2020, Kehlani shared in an interview with DIVA Magazine that she defines herself as “definitely on the non-binary scale.”

“My energy has always been extremely fluid between masculine and feminine so that’s why I use ‘queer’, and also, queer is inclusive to non-binary people,” she explained. “But I still prefer and am totally fine with the pronoun ‘she.’”

