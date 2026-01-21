SNL Mocked Will Byers’ Coming-Out—Are the Gays Too Sensitive?

SNL has made a name for itself by pushing boundaries, but this time, it might’ve pushed a little too far. Hosted by Finn Wolfhard, the Stranger Things star, the show decided to parody Will Byers’ emotional coming-out moment in season 5. The result? Well, it was less Dungeons & Dragons and more Demogorgon—and not in a good way.

RELATED: Were Michael Rapaport’s Comments to Colton Underwood Homophobic?

“I Like D…and D”: The Joke That Missed the Mark

Advertisement

In the sketch, SNL cast member Jeremy Culhane plays Will Byers, delivering a version of Will’s coming-out scene that’s, well, not quite what we saw in Stranger Things. Rather than the heartfelt revelation, Culhane delivers an awkward punchline: “I like D…and D… Dungeons and Dragons, just like you guys.” The joke, apparently, is that Will’s coming-out moment is so… inconveniently timed, what with him battling literal demons from another dimension. Because clearly, coming out can’t be that important when there are monsters to fight, right?

RELATED: Did Tom Blyth and Hudson Williams Just Make Out? Rumor or Possibility?

Will’s Coming-Out Moment: Not the Punchline You Think It Is

If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, you know the drill. It’s hard enough navigating your identity without it being reduced to a one-liner on national television. And don’t forget that Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, has been vocal about how emotionally draining it was to film that scene. So, seeing it get mocked by grown men on SNL? Yeah, it feels like a slap in the face.

Advertisement

For context, Will’s coming-out moment was part of a much larger arc in Stranger Things, where he struggles to reconcile his feelings in a world where it’s still a fight just to exist authentically. The SNL sketch doesn’t just miss the mark—it hits way off the target, making it feel like Will’s emotional moment is just a backdrop to a punchline.

Coming Out Mid-Demon Fight — The Joke That Just Doesn’t Land

The real zinger here? The SNL sketch turned Will’s coming-out into a punchline about bad timing, as if revealing your queerness while fighting off interdimensional demons is just the worst possible scheduling conflict. Because, obviously, battling otherworldly creatures is a perfectly reasonable excuse for postponing a major personal revelation, right?

Advertisement

Lowest-Rated Episode Ever? This Just In: It’s Not Just the Demogorgons Getting Slaughtered

But it wasn’t just SNL that got some backlash. Stranger Things season 5 also felt the heat. Episode 7, which features Will’s coming-out scene, ended up being the lowest-rated episode on IMDb with a measly 5.7/10. Fans were divided, with some feeling like the moment wasn’t handled with the care it deserved. So, when SNL decided to make light of it, the internet collectively shouted: Nope, we’re not laughing.

Are We Overreacting, Or Are They Just Missing the Point?

Comedy is a tricky thing—especially when it involves something as personal as coming out. SNL has made a name for itself by tackling sensitive topics, but here’s the thing: it feels like it’s poking fun at something that’s not just difficult, but downright dangerous for some. Are we too sensitive? Or is it more about respecting the emotional weight of these moments rather than turning them into cheap laughs?

Advertisement

At the end of the day, we want comedy that lifts us up, not comedy that drags us back into the shadows. So while SNL’s attempt at humor might’ve landed for some, for others, it was more like a misfire in the Upside Down.

Final Verdict: Keep the D&D, Leave the Mockery SNL

Here’s the bottom line: we love Dungeons & Dragons. But when it comes to sensitive topics like coming out, there’s a time and a place for humor, and it doesn’t involve using someone’s personal growth as the butt of the joke. SNL, take a cue from Will Byers—next time, fight the real demons and leave the mockery behind. Because sometimes, the jokes just don’t land, and we’d rather not be the punchline of your next sketch.