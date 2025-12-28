Snow Days + Hubby Vibes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Timothy, who enjoyed snow days the Pittsburgh way.

Advertisement

PJ and Thomas trimmed their Xmas tree:

Sterling Walker hit the snow in Park City:

Advertisement

Diego said goodnight:

Advertisement

Jake showed off his flexibility:

Advertisement

Samuel went giddy-up:

Jeremy Brown was giving hubby vibes:

Advertisement

Chris Meyer locked in:

Advertisement

Robbie is halfway through his bulking phase:

Advertisement

Max Emerson got off the plane and went straight to the pool:

Sam and bf made the yuletide gay:

Advertisement

Fran Tomas remembered his first day with Lala: