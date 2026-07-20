Speedo Diplomacy: Vancouver’s Hottest Press Conference

Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky interrupted his afternoon swim to weigh in on public pool access, proving once again that local politics can occasionally be unexpectedly entertaining.

Speedo. It’s a word that immediately commands attention. Add a tall, broad-shouldered gay politician into the equation, and suddenly municipal politics becomes must see television.

That’s exactly what happened in Vancouver this week when Park Board Commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky unexpectedly arrived at a press conference wearing a black Speedo and nothing else, really.

Before anyone gets too excited, it was not a publicity stunt.

Well, at least not intentionally.

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Making a Splash

Bastyovanszky, who is also the founder of the Vancouver Rogues Gay and Inclusive Rugby Club, had simply been enjoying an afternoon swim at Kitsilano Pool when he realized a nearby press conference was discussing access to public swimming facilities. Naturally, he did what any concerned Canadian citizen would do.

He paused his laps, walked over in his swimwear, and joined the conversation.

“I’m here as a swimmer,” he announced. “This press conference interrupted my swim!”

Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine a more memorable opening statement.

The Speedo-clad commissioner had paid the standard drop-in fee and wanted to make one thing clear: despite concerns raised by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, spontaneous visits to the pool are still very much possible.

“I’m a bit flabbergasted as to why the mayor would suggest that drop ins aren’t allowed,” Bastyovanszky said. “I just did it. It was $8 or something. I paid as an adult to do a drop in. I did my laps, came here. I’m going to go back because it gave me a window until three o’clock.”

Everyone, he was committed to finishing that swim.

The number of gay guys around the world who are about to take a sudden interest in Vancouver Parks projects https://t.co/fZkB4wz1rK — I’m 6’5 Btw (@6Attitude) July 14, 2026

More Than Just a Speedo

Beneath the unexpectedly viral Speedo moment is an ongoing political disagreement.

Mayor Ken Sim has spent years attempting to eliminate Vancouver’s independently elected Park Board, a uniquely Vancouver institution responsible for overseeing more than 240 parks and numerous recreational facilities.

Bastyovanszky was originally elected in 2022 as part of Sim’s ABC Vancouver party. On his website, bastyovanszky says he is, “passionate about making parks and fields more accessible.” However, after opposing plans to dissolve the board in 2023, he and two fellow commissioners were removed from the party and continued serving as independents.

Earlier this year, he joined the Vancouver Liberal Party and is currently seeking re-election.

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Politics, But Make It Swimwear

Let’s be honest.

Most people do not expect local government updates to include goggles, competitive swimmer energy, and an impeccably timed Speedo appearance.

Yet here we are.

Perhaps there is a lesson to be learned from all of this. Democracy works best when citizens participate. Occasionally, it works even better when they participate immediately after doing laps.

One thing is certain: Brennan Bastyovanszky wanted Vancouver to know that public pools remain accessible.

Mission accomplished.

Though we’re willing to bet that more than a few viewers left the press conference thinking less about municipal policy and more about whether they should start swimming regularly. After all, if this is what happens at the local pool, sign us up for a membership.