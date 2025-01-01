Start 2025 Right with Eliad Cohen’s Latest Music Releases

Ready to end the year with a bang? Or, in Eliad Cohen’s case—a banger! The sizzling-hot DJ has just dropped two fresh remixes, and if you’re a millennial like me, you’re in for a treat. These remixes breathe new life into classic hits you’ll definitely recognize—Don’t Cha by the Pussycat Dolls and With One Look by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard.

DJ Eliad Cohen has been heating up dance floors and spinning tracks at queer events like the URGE Miami Festival for over a decade! In November, he sat down with Instinct to reflect on his long-running career. Eliad shared how much he enjoys his journey, emphasizing his approach of letting things flow naturally instead of meticulously planning for the future. He even shared that he was going to debut his first album by early 2025. I’m pretty sure everyone is going to be pumped about it when the album comes out!

Just before the year ends, Eliad dropped by NYC to preview his newly remixed songs in front of Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger who has also built a highly successful career as a soloist. His remixes include:

The 36-year-old producer, DJ, influencer, model, and entrepreneur surprised Scherzinger during a special trip to NYC. He shared the moment the cameras caught when Scherzinger first heard the remix to her song With One Look. Cohen captioned the post:

“@nicolescherzinger reaction to my new remix of her song ‘With One Look’ was absolutely priceless 😍”

Eliad Cohen recently celebrated a major milestone in his producing career on Instagram. His music has reached over 695,000 listeners, racking up an impressive 2.83 million streams across 167 countries on Spotify. His top shared track? The crowd favorite, Enjoy the Silence – Radio Edit.

Suffice to say, Eliad Cohen is not just a pretty face—he’s a man with impeccable music taste and an album that’s set to break records and bring the party to dance floors worldwide.

