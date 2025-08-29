Stay, Celebrate, and Shine at Eden House in Key West

When Pride month rolls around, Key West transforms into a dazzling display of color, joy, and celebration. Every weekend throughout the year, drag queens light up stages and visitors from around the world gather at the end of Route 1 to celebrate life, but it becomes a little bit more special for the locals and visitors during Pride. There’s a free-spirited island energy that is contagious.

Where To Stay

I know any time of year when I visit the Keys, I will always come away with new fantastic memories, new friends, and new places to add to my list of highlights. When it comes to lodging, I have some reliable spots, but sometimes when planning my getaways, I’ll find that my usual lodging places have been scooped up by other gays or other tourists, requiring me to branch out to find other accommodations to hopefully add to my list of favorite places to stay. Pride was the main event, the main draw for me to visit Key West the last weekend in June and I knew I was going to have fun because of that, but I also have realized that where you choose to stay can turn your trip from fun to unforgettable. That’s where Eden House comes in.

Eden House Was The Remedy

Located at 1015 Fleming Street, Eden House isn’t just a hotel — it’s a slice of Key West history infused with modern comfort and island charm. As one of the oldest continuously operating hotels on the island, it has decades of stories to tell, yet everything about the property feels fresh, vibrant, and completely in tune with the inclusive energy of Key West and for this weekend, the energy of Pride.

From the moment we checked in, the vibe was warm, relaxed, and unmistakably inviting. The staff at Eden House go above and beyond to make every guest feel not only welcomed but celebrated — whether you’re flying solo, arriving with your partner, traveling with friends, or bringing the whole chosen family. I arrived early and I knew it and I apologized, but Jemma was there to welcome me and show me that Eden House hospitality that I would soon grow to love and now miss.

Your Veranda Awaits

The Deluxe King Island Rooms are the perfect home base, offering a serene space with a touch of tropical flair. The home, excuse me, my room that I had for three nights was like my own escape with its massive shower, stained glass, closets, kitchenette area, enveloping 4-poster bed, quaint work space, relaxing seating area, a main side door to a veranda for more seating, and the opportunity to have my “excuse me, my room has french doors to my private deck overlooking the pool” moment any time I wanted to, which happened several times each day. The room was more than nice, it was a space that transported you physically and mentally to the southeastern US and gave you that warm hospitality hug every time you were there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Dupuis (@awd_man_out)

More than Sleeping

But Eden House is far from just a place to sleep. It’s the kind of hotel where the property itself becomes part of your Key West experience. Start your first evening with a toast at the Tiki Bar, where the atmosphere is equal parts laid-back and festive. Cocktails flow, conversations spark, and it’s easy to find yourself chatting with fellow travelers before you even set foot in town. Billy at the bar was what I needed. Billy and I had some quality time. We talked about Key West, the updates to Eden House, and his perspective as a local about a great deal of things. One day I did not have time to grab a drink at the bar, but I did go and apologize to Billy that I was unable to enjoy his company. He became my favorite fellow office worker that week, if my office was a massive tiki bar by a soothing pool and hot tub, that was, don’t forget, jus outside my private and wonderful set of french doors. I have french doors at home, but no Billy.

The courtyard pool, surrounded by palm trees and shaded nooks, is an ideal recovery zone after a late night of festivities — or just a peaceful spot to lounge with a frozen drink in hand. The shade has changed recently as when new decking went down, some of the older trees were removed, but there’s so much new growth, it’s quite vibrant.

What I also like about the pool are is that it is open 24-7. Be respectful of course that when you’re out there at night, not a lot of noise is made. I had been in Mexico the week before and did not respect myself as I was nursing a very bad sunburn while at the Eden House. The pool looked so inviting and it was, for me, at 11 PM, with no more sun to hurt me any more. Soaking under the stars was a highlight.

Starting the Day off at Eden

If you search on a map for 1015 Fleming Street, it’s pretty residential, but just next door, to help you start the day without too much effort and travel is a leisurely breakfast at the beloved Azur Restaurant, a local favorite known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. It was the perfect start before heading out to explore the pride festivities, the parade, catch a drag brunch, or stroll through the rainbow-draped streets people watching.

Location, Location, Squirrel

When doing a hotel review, I don’t like to mention other places to stay, but when talking about gay and Key West, one cannot skip over the Island House. Instinct has been to the Island House so many wonderful times, but sometimes it’s packed with no rooms available and you want to be near where the boys are. The Eden House is in the same neighborhood, on the same street, just steps away from the Island House, and they have handled the overflow from other gay inns that they know us as clients, too. So if the Island House is full, or you want to truly enjoy what the Island House has to offer with a day pass, but don’t want to stay there, Eden House is and has been the next best thing in the neighborhood, the back up, the alternative, and they are totally fine with that as they have a lot of experience with hosting the extra gays. We are always extra, aren’t we?

Was Eden House the Right Choice?

What sets Eden House apart is its ability to feel both like a private retreat and a social hub. The lush gardens and hammocks invite quiet moments of reflection, while the community spaces buzz with energy and laughter. Billy and Jemma were the two staff members I interacted with and their work ethic and hospitality was memorable. I also met Judith the Manager who has stuck through Eden House’s recent transition to new owners, some external remodeling, and the maintenance of such a wonderful spot. Judith is a Key West gem and we talked for quite some time like she was my new sister. She also talked at length about what I mentioned above, the overflow of gays and she was very happy that gay clients felt at home at her establishment. The Eden House is very fortunate to have such leadership with her, someone that treats the business, buildings, and grounds as her own slice of paradise, her own baby. Much of the other staff stayed with the Eden House when it embraced new ownership for it all worked so well before the new bosses. As we all know, a name is great, an owner is great, but what has to be great are the people the customers see day in and day out.

Let’s recap why Eden House was the Pride-perfect stay:

A historic boutique hotel blending old Key West charm with modern amenities

A Tiki Bar that feels like your own tropical neighborhood hangout

Poolside lounging that doubles as Pride recovery therapy

Steps away from downtown and all the parade routes, parties, and performances

A staff that welcomes everyone with open arms and genuine island warmth

Key West is about living authentically, joyously, and together, then add in Pride and BAM! Eden House mirrors that energy in every way.

More Pics of the Eden House

I’ll deposit some pics from Eden House’s website here and some others I took.