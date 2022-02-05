“Still Working 9 to 5” Will Make Its World Premiere At SXSW 2022

With a message of sisterhood, female empowerment, of women getting their fair share in the workplace (in a variety of ways), the 1980 film 9 to 5 remains an unparalleled celluloid classic. So much so, that it spawned Broadway musicals, a small-screen television series, and forever bonded original film stars Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin on and off-screen. Tomlin and Fonda have spent the last six years starring on smash Netflix show Grace & Frankie, which is currently filming its final season (and yes-Dolly Parton is finally joining them for their on-screen swan song to these characters, which showed that age is truly, just a number).

Now, Executive Producers Gary & Lane Linn (among other EP’s) are bringing together (for the first time in recent memory) the three women from the original film, along with protagonist Dabney Coleman in the new documentary Still Working 9 to 5. They will be joined by stars such as Rita Moreno (from the television series) and Allison Janney (from the Broadway musical) to look back on the legacy of “9 to 5” and if the message that the original film delivered over 40 years ago still resonates today. They are joined by activists and other individuals who are closely tied to the women’s movement to discuss what has changed in the workplace and how the feminist movement itself may have changed, as the original film premiere during time when women’s rights were not nearly as prominent and accepted as they are today.

Bringing together women from throughout the “9 to 5” universe to discuss both their experiences and the show’s legacy in general, but the audience will be treated to an updated version of the now-iconic working-women anthem “9 to 5” re-recorded by original film star Dolly Parton. For the 2022 version, Parton will be joined by pop superstar (and ultra-successful talk-show host) Kelly Clarkson for a brand new version of a song that decades after its original release, delivers a message that in many ways, still resonates with people today.

