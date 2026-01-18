Supermarket Hate Crime Goes Viral, Reignites Fears About LGBTQ+ Safety

A routine trip to a supermarket turned into a terrifying and deeply upsetting experience for a young gay man in Alexandria, Virginia—one that has since sparked outrage, reflection, and renewed concern over the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

The incident, which occurred inside a Giant supermarket, was captured on video by the victim himself and later spread rapidly across social media. In the footage, a woman, identified by the police as Shibritney Colbert, 34, can be seen verbally harassing the man with anti-gay slurs, ramming a shopping cart into him, and throwing groceries as other shoppers look on. The video quickly gained traction online, prompting both public condemnation and police action.

Authorities later announced that a suspect had been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. While the legal process moves forward, the emotional and cultural impact of the video has already landed heavily within the LGBTQ+ community—and beyond.

What Happened Inside the Store

According to police statements, the victim, a 24-year-old man, did not know the woman who attacked him at the supermarket. In the video, he can be heard calmly asking her to back away while she continues shouting slurs and escalating the confrontation. Another shopper attempted to intervene, only to also be struck by the woman’s shopping cart.

Police later stated that investigators believe the victim was targeted because of his sexual orientation, based on the language used during the incident and the surrounding circumstances.

The suspect allegedly fled the supermarket before officers arrived but was later apprehended following an investigation. Charges reportedly include assault and battery, destruction of property, and felony eluding.

Online Reactions: From Shock to Exhaustion

As the video circulated on Reddit and other platforms, thousands of commenters weighed in—many expressing disbelief that such an incident could unfold in a public space, in broad daylight, during the holidays.

One user wrote,

“How does an adult human act like that and not feel shame or embarrassment? Do they have no sense of self awareness that they are acting like a child whose brain hasn’t fully developed yet? And there are so many people like this out in the world. I just don’t understand.”

One comment questioned what could have possibly provoked the attack, wondering aloud what the victim had been wearing. Another user quickly shut that speculation down, responding that unless someone’s body was literally exposed—which clearly wasn’t the case—it simply didn’t matter. Clothing, presentation, or gender expression are not excuses for violence. Full stop.

Other commenters focused less on the victim and more on the attacker’s behavior, expressing frustration at the lack of apparent self-awareness. Several asked how an adult could behave so aggressively in public without shame, comparing the outburst to that of a child unable to regulate emotions. The prevailing tone was not mockery, but exhaustion—an all-too-familiar feeling for queer people who have seen versions of this story play out again and again.

One sentiment echoed repeatedly: hate crimes are rising, and the world feels increasingly hostile.

A Larger Pattern, Not an Isolated Incident

What makes this supermarket attack especially unsettling is how ordinary the setting was. A grocery store. A holiday. A place most people associate with errands, not danger.

Yet for LGBTQ+ people, public spaces don’t always feel neutral or safe. Advocacy groups and law enforcement agencies alike have noted increases in reported hate crimes over recent years, particularly those targeting sexual orientation and gender identity. While progress and visibility have increased, so too has backlash.

Alexandria police officials emphasized that hate crimes affect entire communities, not just individuals. Acts like this send a chilling message—not only to the person targeted, but to anyone who sees themselves reflected in that victim.

Why Visibility Still Matters—Even When It’s Hard

There’s something deeply painful about watching someone simply exist—shopping, recording, asking for space—while being dehumanized for who they are. But there’s also something powerful about the fact that the victim documented what happened.

The video removed any ambiguity. It forced people to confront the reality of anti-gay harassment without filters or spin. And while no one should ever have to record their own trauma to be believed, the footage has undeniably helped bring accountability and awareness.

Wassup, You Are Going To Jail!

Entertainment media often celebrates joy, pride, and progress—and it should. But moments like this remind us why storytelling, visibility, and speaking up still matter.

Moving Forward: Accountability and Community Care

As the case proceeds, many are calling not just for justice, but for broader cultural reflection. What does safety look like in everyday spaces? How do we intervene when we see harassment unfolding? And how do we support victims beyond viral moments?

For LGBTQ+ readers, this story may feel upsetting—but it’s also a reminder that community response matters. From bystanders who tried to help, to strangers online who refused to excuse the violence, solidarity showed up too.

In a world where hate can erupt in a supermarket aisle, compassion and accountability must be just as visible.