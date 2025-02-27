Tan France’s Sweet Rule for Public vs Private Time Shows

At Netflix’s Queer Eye Fab Five Live! Tour on February 20, Tan France revealed a surprising but utterly relatable condition under which he’ll turn down photos with fans: when he’s with his kids. That’s right—if you’re hoping for a selfie with the fashion guru and all-around sweetie, you might want to check if he’s hanging with his little ones first.

Tan France’s Photo Rules

Tan, the British-American fashion designer and Queer Eye star, is usually all smiles and hugs when interacting with fans, ready to pose for photos and chat about the latest season or give a heartfelt “Yas Queen!” But there’s one situation that gets him to say “no” (and with the utmost charm, mind you): family time. Tan, who shares two adorable young sons, Ismail (3) and Isaac (1), makes a point to protect those precious moments of privacy.

“Every now and then, if you do see me out on the street and I’ve got my kids, I always say no [to photos], and I’m so sorry,” Tan explained to a crowd of delighted fans. “If I’m on my own and you see me, I will give you a hug, I’ll ask you about everything in your f–king life. I can’t not talk.”

Creating Normalcy

We love a man who prioritizes his family! And it’s not just about maintaining the peace at the dinner table—Tan’s commitment to creating a sense of normalcy for his kids is incredibly important to him. By keeping his family life a bit more private, he’s giving his children a break from the social media circus. Tan even shared his go-to polite excuse when fans approach him with cameras in hand: “Unfortunately, this is my dad/son time today, and I don’t get much of that, so unfortunately it’s my day off.”

In other words, catch Tan when he’s solo, and you might just get a hug, a photo, and a full rundown of his thoughts on your life. But if he’s with his kids, it’s a hard pass. And we totally respect that.

Does JVN Agree?

But don’t think Tan is the only Queer Eye star grappling with the balancing act of fan photos. His ever-hilarious co-star, Jonathan Van Ness, also got real about the emotional gymnastics of being a public figure. Jonathan shared that he once went through a phase of declining selfies—especially when he was “feeling crappy” or just not in the mood (which, honestly, same).

“I went through a phase where I turned down selfies when I didn’t feel good or if it was really early in the morning and I just didn’t want to take a picture,” Jonathan explained. But, as is the case with most of us, the guilt of saying no quickly set in. “It’s easier for me to just, like, take the f–king picture than it is for me to feel guilty for five days afterwards.”

Honestly, relatable, Jonathan. The eternal struggle of wanting to protect your peace while simultaneously not wanting to disappoint a single fan is real. But perhaps Jonathan’s most memorable (and very funny) anecdote involved an awkward moment when he tried to play it cool while meeting a celebrity. He recounted, “It was so horrible…they just looked at me and said, ‘Take the f–king picture.’”

Can you imagine? The queen of cool Jonathan Van Ness getting schooled on “cool” by a fellow celebrity? It’s as chaotic as it is hilarious. And while the moment may have been uncomfortable, Jonathan found humor in it, which we all know is his signature style.

In the end, both Tan and Jonathan gave us a peek into the sometimes awkward, always hilarious, and, above all, human side of being a public figure. For Tan, it’s about reserving those quiet family moments away from the spotlight, and for Jonathan, it’s about navigating that delicate line between fan interaction and self-care.

The takeaway? Celebrities are just like us—they need boundaries, they need breaks, and they absolutely deserve some peace and quiet, especially when they’re off the clock and with their families. So, next time you see Tan France out and about, give him a wave and a “thank you for all the fashion tips” instead of a camera. And for Jonathan Van Ness? Well, just ask for the photo, because, at the end of the day, he’ll probably feel too guilty not to take it. And honestly, we’re here for it.

Stay fabulous, respect boundaries, and remember: celebrities are people too.

