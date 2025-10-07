Taylor Swift Confirms Travis Kelce Has Hot Gay Friends

Move over, NFL. There’s a new hot gossip making its way through the gridiron—and it has everything to do with Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce. Because when Tay-Tay spills the tea, the gays show up with their reusable cups.

While promoting her latest album The Life of a Showgirl (and yes, we are here for that name), Swift sat down for a chat with British radio program HITS Radio. There, she dropped a bombshell that immediately got our attention: Travis Kelce has “hot gay friends.”

Here’s the backstory: Swift was asked about the lyric in her song “Wi$h Li$t,” where she sings, “I made wishes on all of the stars / Please, God, bring me a best friend / Who I think is hot.” Now, we all know Taylor Swift has never been shy about how hot her friends are, but when asked if she’d found that “hot best friend” in her fiancé, the answer was a resounding yes. However, the conversation took a juicy turn when radio host James Barr raised the important question:

“I have a question, actually: does he have any hot gay friends?” To which Swift replied with a coy but very enthusiastic, “Yeah. I also have a lot of those as well.”

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Swift didn’t just stop at “yes,” she went on to describe Kelce as “the most fun person” and “the life of every party.” So, if your idea of a good time involves hot gay friends and NFL vibes, it looks like the love story to end all love stories might just include some pretty fabulous plus-ones.

Naturally, the rumor mill is already spinning. Fans are now wondering if Kelce’s hot gay friends are possibly—dare we say it—his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. While no one’s come out from the team just yet, Travis himself has spoken publicly about the importance of LGBTQ+ support. Back in 2017, Kelce told Outsports that he would have no problem with a gay teammate, saying, “Anybody in this world [can play]. I’m comfortable with who I am, and I expect everyone to be comfortable with who they are. I respect people for their views and opinions.”

So, we can’t help but wonder: Are Kelce’s “hot gay friends” somewhere in the Kansas City locker room? Or is it more of an off-field, post-game celebration kind of scenario? Either way, we’re very much here for the possibilities.

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been the subject of headlines ever since they started dating in 2023. Their engagement in August 2025 only confirmed what we’ve all known: this is a match made in the VIP section. Taylor even announced the news on Instagram with a playfully geeky nod to their dynamic: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

And if Taylor’s teasing us about Travis’s “hot gay friends,” let’s be real: she knows exactly what she’s doing. The gays, the girls, and the theys are all collectively holding our breath, waiting for any crumb of information that might reveal which NFL stars—or maybe even famous party pals—make up this exclusive crew.

We’re left to imagine what an evening with Kelce, Swift, and their “hot gay friends” might look like. One thing’s for sure: it would be a lot of fun, a little bit of chaos, and an absolute fashion moment.

So, Travis, when are we meeting the crew? Or, you know, maybe just send us a group photo?