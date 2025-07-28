Travis Kelce Gets Drenched in Honey by Bad Bunny in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Hold onto your remote, because Happy Gilmore 2 has arrived, and one scene in particular has completely buzzed through the internet like a shot of espresso. Bad Bunny, the genre-defying Puerto Rican sensation, is at it again, this time with an unexpected (and honestly, unforgettable) scene involving NFL star Travis Kelce, a jar of honey, and—wait for it—a bear.

Yes, you read that right. At one point in this wild sequel, Bad Bunny’s character does what now? He smothers a shirtless Kelce (who’s somehow even more jacked than we remember) in sticky honey, ties him to a pole, and then sets him up to be mauled by a bear. And no, it doesn’t make much sense, but that’s why we love it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin Light Up Puerto Rico

Sweet, Sticky Situations

Before we get too carried away, let’s take a moment to acknowledge just how weird this scene really is. If you’re a fan of surreal, absurdist humor (or just an admirer of both Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce’s absurd physicality), this is the stuff dreams are made of. The scene, which takes place during a “happy place” sequence from Bad Bunny’s character, has been described as both “crazy” and “very funny” by the artist himself. And it’s true: you’re probably not going to find this kind of cinematic brilliance anywhere else in 2025.

Bad Bunny, a true icon of the moment, made sure to clear the air about any possible Taylor Swift-related drama, offering a quip that could only come from someone with that much swagger. When asked if slathering Kelce in honey might spark some tension with Swift, he responded with the kind of casual grace we’ve come to expect from him: “I was just putting him ready for her. She can be the bear.”

Advertisement

Cue collective swoon from Swifties and queer folks everywhere.

Travis Kelce’s Hollywood Expansion

Of course, this is far from Kelce’s first foray into the world of entertainment. If you’ve been following the 35-year-old’s career (whether it’s in the NFL or outside of it), you know that this honey-drenched scene is just the latest in a growing list of ventures that have made us realize: the man is more than just football. From his 2016 reality show Catching Kelce to hosting Amazon Prime’s Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, and now his growing presence in Hollywood, Kelce’s side hustle game is stronger than his Chiefs’ defense. And let’s not forget the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, which has amassed a huge following.

Advertisement

But this? This is next-level.

The Swifties React: 5 Stars and a Bear Emoji

Let’s talk about the true audience of this particular moment—Swifties. The Taylor-verse and NFL fandom have merged so many times this year that it’s getting hard to keep up, but Bad Bunny’s scene with Kelce is the crossover we never knew we needed. While Kelce’s shirtless honeyed predicament might spell his doom in the movie (sort of), for many Swifties, it’s the moment to talk about. As one fan put it on Twitter, “Bad Bunny, honey, and a bear—what more do we need? Five stars from me!”

Advertisement

Of course, this is where the queers come in, because let’s be real—this scene speaks to us, too. There’s something deliciously absurd and queer about this whole thing: a superstar pop star spreading honey on a massive football player? The body-ody-ody queer fantasy is real, and it’s dripping in honey. Whether it’s the chaos of the situation, the unintentional but undeniable homoerotic tension, or just the pure campiness of it all, it’s hard not to love this sticky, strange moment. Seriously, why hasn’t this become a new Pride anthem yet?

Bad Bunny’s Gift to Us All

For those of us who’ve been following Bad Bunny’s rise from reggaeton royalty to Hollywood heavy-hitter, this is just another gift he’s given us. From his willingness to play with boundaries to his effortless charm, Bad Bunny always knows how to make an entrance. In Happy Gilmore 2, he’s turned a goofy comedy scene into an iconic pop culture moment. It’s almost like he knew exactly how to get everyone talking, even if it’s just for one ridiculously hilarious sequence.

So, as you get ready to queue up this highly anticipated sequel, we’ll leave you with one final thought: The whole movie might be a wild ride, but does it even matter when there’s honey and a bear involved? Spoilers be damned—this scene is the movie.

Advertisement

And hey, if you’re still not convinced, here’s one more nugget of wisdom: “It was a very funny and crazy scene,” as Bad Bunny himself put it. Five stars. No further explanation needed.

Grab your snacks, cozy up on the couch, and get ready for a cinematic adventure that’s as sticky as it is unforgettable. Happy watching!

Source: Athlon Sports