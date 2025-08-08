Yeehaw, internet. Giddy up and grab your fans, because Taylor Zakhar Perez is out in the desert looking like a walking thirst trap in cowboy boots. Is it hot out here—or is it just our Red, White & Royal Blue First Son channeling his inner rancher?

Okay, maybe we’re just clinging to anything and everything to tide us over until the sequel officially drops, but if we miss Taylor, then we’re all going down together. And judging by this throwback cowboy shoot, we’d ride into the sunset for him any day.

Before he was melting hearts as Alex Claremont-Diaz, Taylor was blazing trails in his own right. In 2023, he made headlines as the first-ever male cover star for the Natural Diamond Council, and let’s just say he didn’t disappoint. Directed and photographed by Mark Lim, the shoot gave us grit, glamour, and just enough cowboy realness to make us question whether the sequel could possibly top this moment. Spoiler: it can’t.

But the campaign wasn’t just about the glint of diamonds or the chiseled jawline (though… we noticed). Taylor used the platform to spotlight sustainable diamond practices and to reflect on his ten-year grind to make it in Hollywood. “Failure wasn’t an option,” he said—and thank the cinematic gods he stuck it out. Without that resilience, we wouldn’t have the chaotic, charming, and very kissable First Son we all adore.

So, is he actually a cowboy? Not quite. But the roots are real. “It’s the duality,” he shared in the feature. Growing up in the city streets of Chicago and the countryside of Northwest Indiana gave him both edge and earthiness. Horses? Check. Cornfields? Check. Cowboy swagger? Absolutely.

Beyond the diamonds and hats, Taylor continues to keep fans fed—just not with RWRB spoilers. When asked about the much-anticipated sequel, he’s keeping things locked down with full “plausible deniability.” Smart move… but please share some deets soon.

In the meantime, he’s keeping busy as the face of Lacoste’s underwear campaign, serving up more thirst content with taste, tailoring, and just enough tease. Oh, and officiating his brother’s wedding because yes, he’s also that guy—romantic lead and family MVP.

So until the RWRB sequel gets the green light, we’ll just be here—rewatching the cowboy shoot, re-reading his quotes, and manifesting that accidental spoiler drop. Ride on, Taylor.