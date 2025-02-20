Taylor Zakhar-Perez’ Thick Thighs are Saving Lives

Taylor Zakhar-Perez is a certified thigh connoisseur, and honestly? We’re all better for it. The Red, White & Royal Blueheartthrob has made it his personal mission to flaunt his glorious legs at every possible opportunity, and we are not complaining.

Whether he’s lounging on a yacht, sprawling out on the beach, or casually taking up an entire couch with his mile-long limbs, the man knows how to work what he’s got. At a towering 6’1”, he’s serving legs for days—and he’s not afraid to show them off.

And now, in a move that surprises absolutely no one, Zakhar-Perez has been named Lacoste’s newest underwear ambassador. Because, really, if you’re going to be known for rocking scandalously short shorts, why not take it to the next level? It’s a perfect pairing—Lacoste gets a walking thirst trap, and we get more TZP content to shamelessly drool over. A true win-win.

But if that wasn’t enough to get the timeline in a frenzy, let’s talk about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. That’s right, Zakhar-Perez is officially reprising his role as Alex Claremont-Diaz, alongside the equally swoon-worthy Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the ever-dreamy Prince Henry. And let’s just say—things are about to get even hotter. With Galitzine’s recent transformation from twink to twunk, these two will be looking like a pair of certified daddies when they return to the screen. (Somebody check on Tumblr, because it’s about to implode.)

Now, does Taylor have any insider info on the sequel? Absolutely not. In fact, he joked to Deadline that he’s just as in the dark as the rest of us, only knowing that the word “treatment” has popped up on IMDb. But what he does know is that there’s so much more to explore in Alex and Henry’s relationship. “We only got to see a small slice of what these guys can do independently,” he said. “And so we can see now what they can do together is really exciting, and where he [Alex] goes in his political career.”

Until the sequel finally graces our screens, let’s do what we do best—scroll through Taylor’s thirstiest posts. Tiny shorts? Check. Legs splayed in ways that should be illegal? Double check. The man knows his angles, and we’re more than happy to admire his art.

