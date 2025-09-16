If you’ve opened any social app lately, you’ve probably heard the question: “Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?” and thought, who are these random men, and why are they suddenly in a cage match for my attention? Welcome to The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video, the teen-to-young-adult rollercoaster that’s been quietly running for three seasons — and suddenly has the gays in a chokehold.

So let’s get into it: the debate that’s dividing timelines everywhere…in 2025.

Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno) is the golden retriever of the equation. On the show, he plays a bisexual character who is fun, flirty, and always quick with a joke or a smile. He’s sunshine in human form — the guy who’ll drag you to the dance floor even if you can’t dance, the boy who says “I love you” without overthinking it, the one who makes falling in love feel easy. He’s carefree, charming, and yes, he has abs that deserve their own billing in the credits. If Conrad is brooding, Jeremiah is burning bright–especially with those piercing blue eyes.

But here’s the kicker: sunshine fades. Jeremiah wears his heart on his sleeve, sure, but sometimes that means he’s not there when Belly (played by Lola Tung–AKA the “I” on the show) actually needs him most. He loves hard, but it’s not always steady. And as hot as golden retriever energy is, it doesn’t always translate into the kind of deep, soul-melting love that lasts a lifetime. Also, Jeremiah cheated on Belly…

That’s where Conrad Fisher (played by Chris Briney) comes in — and why everyone is absolutely going feral over him. Conrad is the modern-day Mr. Darcy. The quiet storm. The man who struggles to say the words but shows his love in every single action. He’s patient, thoughtful, and endlessly kind.

Remember the kitchen scene? Belly’s looking for junk food, Jeremiah’s MIA, and Conrad’s there quietly making her healthy snacks like it’s second nature. Or when Belly’s prepping for her wedding (to Jeremiah, oof) — who’s by her side the entire time, supporting her without complaint? Conrad. He doesn’t make it about himself. He doesn’t leave her. He puts her needs above his own.

That’s the thing: Conrad yearns. He doesn’t just love Belly, he sees her. He understands her in ways Jeremiah never quite does. He’s the guy who’ll stay up with you all night just to keep you company. The one who picks up on your mood when no one else notices. The one who loves you so deeply it aches — and yes, he’ll brood about it while looking unfairly hot in the process.

So yes, Jeremiah may be the fun brother, the one who feels like summer. But Conrad? Conrad is forever. He’s the long game. The kind of love that’s messy, complicated, devastating — but real.

The question is: gays, which are you rooting for? Team Jeremiah, with his puppy-dog eyes and easy affection? Or Team Conrad, our brooding, jaw-clenched, yearning-as-a-full-time-job modern Mr. Darcy?

@ravnfilmss Belly wants a polar bear from the boardwalk ? Conrad gets it. Belly wants her mom involved in her wedding ? Conrad gets her involved. Belly needs help with planning the wedding ? Conrad helps. Belly likes sour patch kids but can’t find them in Spain? Conrad ships an economy sized bag of sour patch kids to her. Belly wants a small glass unicorn ? Conrad spends all the money he has at 11 years old to buy her the bigger one. Belly wants conrad to go to hell? He goes. #fyp #tsitp #bellyconrad ♬ original sound – ˗ˏˋ ★ ˎˊ˗

We know where we stand. And let’s just say…it’s not with the golden retriever.

Yearn with Conrad with The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.