Texas vs. Trans Names: Students Speak Out About Forced Misnaming

Across Texas, trans students are discovering that the name that reflects who they truly are is suddenly no longer allowed in their classrooms. A new state law, Texas Senate Bill 12 (S.B. 12), requires teachers and school staff to use names and pronouns tied to a child’s assigned sex at birth, even when parents fully support their child’s name and identity. Instead of creating clarity, the law has turned classrooms into tense battlegrounds where many trans kids feel unwelcome, unseen, or actively targeted.

For 17-year-old Ethan Brignac, a senior at Wylie East High School, the shift happened brutally fast. He has gone by Ethan for years, supported by his parents and affirmed by school staff — his chosen name was even printed on his student ID. Three weeks into the new school year, staff confiscated his ID and replaced it with one using the name he stopped using half a decade ago. Teachers who once respected him now call him by the wrong name in front of classmates, effectively outing him every time. “It was like, wow, okay, that wasn’t just a social media post I saw — this is real life,” he said. Having his deadname “sprawled everywhere” has been painful, confusing, and humiliating.

What SB 12 Actually Does

Supporters call SB 12 a Parents’ Bill of Rights, but its sweeping restrictions tell a different story. The law bans teachers from acknowledging a student’s social transition, prevents staff from using chosen names or pronouns that don’t match assigned sex at birth, and forbids any discussion or club connected to gender identity or sexual orientation. This includes ending or restricting Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSAs), which many trans students rely on for support. Teachers can now be reported to the school board — and potentially disciplined — for simply using a trans student’s correct name.

The law’s language is so vague that school districts are scrambling to interpret what counts as “assistance” in a student’s social transition. Some districts continue to allow preferred names on file; others, like Wylie ISD, immediately forced every student back to their legal name. The effect is a chilling atmosphere where teachers fear that even offering kindness or support could jeopardize their careers.

The ACLU and Transgender Law Center Step In

As confusion and harm grow, civil rights groups are stepping in. The ACLU of Texas–Transgender Law Center recently sent a detailed letter urging districts not to implement SB 12 in ways that violate federal and state law. The letter explains that the four central parts of SB 12 — the GSA Ban, the Inclusivity Ban, the Social Transition Ban, and the “Don’t Say LGBTQ+” Ban — are unconstitutionally vague, overbroad, and discriminatory. They note that the Social Transition Ban never actually defines what it means for staff to “assist” a student, leaving districts guessing. Because of this ambiguity, the letter stresses that schools should not interpret the law as requiring teachers to deadname or misgender students. In fact, the groups argue that forcing staff to do so likely violates federal protections, state anti-discrimination laws, and even the Texas Educators’ Code of Ethics.

The letter goes on to remind districts that, regardless of SB 12, school employees are already legally prohibited from discriminating based on sex, exposing private medical information, ignoring parents’ instructions, or denying reasonable accommodations. In short, teachers are not allowed to harm or out trans students — and SB 12 does not change that. The ACLU and Transgender Law Center emphasized that all students deserve to have their chosen names and pronouns respected and that they will continue challenging the law in court.

Students Caught in the Middle

Meanwhile, trans students are left to navigate a maze of contradictions. Some, like junior Cassie Hilborn, cover their deadname on their ID cards with tape because it hurts too much to see. Others are afraid to come out at all. Some, like student Marshall Romero, remain supported by their schools — for now — but worry that a single policy meeting could strip that away.

Teachers are also struggling. One educator in Leander said it breaks his heart to turn away students who need affirmation, especially knowing how isolating growing up trans can be. Many teachers say the law has created so much fear that they feel unsure whether they can even use harmless nicknames anymore.

Real Harm, Real Consequences

Research clearly shows that using a trans young person’s chosen name significantly reduces depression and suicidality. Yet SB 12 ignores the evidence and instead prioritizes politics over children’s well-being. Parents like Ethan’s stepmother, Shannon Keene, say the state is overstepping. “It’s about control, not about rights,” she said. “To do that to kids is unconscionable.”

A Battle Over Identity and Dignity

For now, trans students across Texas wake up each morning wondering whether their schools will call them by their real names — or erase them. SB 12 has transformed something as simple and meaningful as a name into a political flashpoint. And as legal challenges continue, the students caught in the middle are still just trying to show up, learn, and be recognized for who they truly are.

REFERENCE: Texas Tribune, ACLU Texas